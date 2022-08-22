How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16

Apple first gave a preview of iOS 16 at the time of WWDC 2022 earlier this year. At the time, the company had shared a host of new features that will arrive on all supported iPhones when the company releases the iOS 15 successor next month. One of the interesting features that Apple had announced at the time was the ability to see network password and share it with friends and family. Also Read - How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail: A step-by-step guide

This feature can come in handy if you don't remember the network password and you want to share it with a family or friend who is using Android or a Windows device when automatic sharing is not possible as it happens in the case of Apple devices.

The new password sharing feature will be available in the Wi-Fi settings of the company's Settings app on iPhones and iPad. iPhone users running the iOS 16 can check the password of any network by going into the Wi-Fi settings, locating the Wi-Fi network for which they want to check the password and then view the Wi-Fi password. Once they have viewed the password, they can quickly share it with anyone who needs it by copying and pasting it into a text message or email.

Here’s a step by step guide which will help you to find your Wi-Fi password in iPhone 16:

How to find your Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16

There are a couple of things that users need to ensure in order to determine the password of a network — they must be close enough to the router for the network to show up in their settings, be connected to the Wi-Fi network, and have previously connected to it, for this feature to work.

Step 1: Open Setting app.

Step 2: In the Settings app, open the Wi-Fi section.

Step 3: In the Wi-Fi section, tap the blue information symbol.

Step 4: You’ll notice a number of options, including the password that is blanked out, once you’ve opened the details screen for your preferred network.

Step 5: If you need to copy the password, tap the Copy button in the pop-up window that displays, and then paste the password into the appropriate app.