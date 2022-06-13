comscore How to find WiFi password on a Windows 11 PC
News

How to find WiFi password on Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can recover password for your Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs.

Laptop

Image: Pixabay

Life without internet connectivity is hard to imagine. From using mobile data when in transit to using broadband connection at work and at home, network connectivity is present almost everywhere. And this switch from one form of connectivity provider to another, say from broadband connection to mobile data or vice versa, happens so swiftly that it becomes hard to keep a track of all the passwords. Also Read - Window 11 update: Microsoft to roll out Android apps to 5 new countries

In case you find yourself in a situation where you want to connect a device, say a smartphone or another laptop, to WiFi for which you have forgotten the password, here’s a simple guide that will help you find the password on a PC that is already connected to the network. Also Read - Microsoft announces Windows 11, Microsoft Store updates for enhanced applications

How to find WiFi password in a Windows 11 PC

Step 1: On a Windows 11 PC that is connected to your Wi-Fi network select the Start button and then type control panel. Also Read - How to Create a Guest Account in Windows 11

Step 2: Now go to Control Panel and then go to Network and Internet options.

Step 3: In the following screen, click on the Network and Sharing Center option.

Step 4: In Network and Sharing Center, head over to Connections.

Step 5: Now, select your Wi-Fi network name.

Step 6: In Wi-Fi Status, select Wireless Properties.

Step 7: In Wireless Network Properties, select the Security tab, then select the Show characters check box.

Now your Wi-Fi network password will displayed in the Network security key box. On the other PC, where you want to enter this password, select the name of the WiFi you want to connect to and then enter your Wi-Fi password when prompted.

How to find WiFi password in a Windows 10 PC

Step 1: On a Windows 10 PC that is connected to your Wi-Fi network select the Start button and then head over to Settings app.

Step 2: In the Settings app head over to Network and Internet section and then click on Status option.

Step 3: In the following screen, select Network and Sharing Center option and then head over to Connections.

Step 4: In the following screen, select the name of your Wi-Fi network.

Step 5: In WiFi Status, select Wireless Properties and then select the Security tab.

Step 6: Next, select the Show characters check box. Your Wi-Fi network password will be displayed in the Network security key box.

Now you can use this password to connect your other laptop to the WiFi network.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 4:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 13, 2022 4:14 PM IST

