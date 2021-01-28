How to find your lost Android smartphone and erase data remotely

We all do accept that life without a smartphone is unimaginable in today’s time. Imagine that one fine day you are out shopping with your friends and misplace your smartphone. I’m sure no one will want to be in that situation, right? But what do you do if something like that happens to you? Panicking is never a solution in such scenarios. To help you overcome such situations, we have some tips for you. Today, we will take a look at how you can find your phone and erase all data from your lost phone, remotely. Also Read - Google to stop using this Apple tool to track users' browsing activity

Note: To locate the lost Android device the location service and data option should be turned. On the other hand, to erase the data from your lost device it should have an active data connection.

How to locate a lost Android smartphone

Step 1: Head over to 's Find My Device website on a separate phone or a laptop and login with your Google credentials. Now you are logged in to the smartphone you want to track.

Step 2: As soon as you log in, the website will start searching for your last used device linked to the account. You will be able to see all of your other devices logged into that account below the last used device.

Step 3: After the service locates your device it will provide you with its location on the map, along with multiple other options.

Step 4: You can tap on the pointer located on the map to open a Google window that provides the exact directions to your device.

Step 5: After you reach the exact location, you can use the other options on the page like “Play Sound” or “Secure Device.”

The play sound feature will ring your device for 5 minutes, even if it is on silent. The secure device feature will lock the device, sign it out of your , and show a message and your phone number on the lock screen.

How to remotely erase your Android device

Now if you cannot find your smartphone and want to erase all data, so that it does not get into the wrong hands, you can also do that from Google’s Find My Device tool.

Step 1: Head over to the Find My Device website.

Step 2: In the options, list tap on the “Erase Device” option, located under the device name and details.

Step 3: Confirm by tapping the “Erase Device” button on the new splash screen.

Step 4: Confirm your identity using your Google credentials.

Step 5: As soon as the device connects to the internet, it will perform a factory data reset.

Note: Using the Erase option will wipe the phone completely. This means all of your apps, photos, music and settings will be deleted. After this, service will also stop working for the device. So, perform this step only if you are certain, you will not be getting back your device.