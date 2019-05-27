How to fix Android app download and update error on Google Play store

A common issue in most Android smartphones is that sometimes they show an error while downloading or updating apps from Google Play despite enough available storage and internet connectivity. You can usually get over this issue by rebooting your phone, but in case the problem still exists, then here’s how you can fix it.

First step: Check for internet

Before going ahead, you should always check for working internet connection/ Wi-Fi on your Android smartphone. Sometimes because of the internet Google Play store keeps showing the Pending option.

Second step: Configure Wi-Fi or mobile data download option

This is an important step too. Most apps because their relatively bigger file size ask for the Wi-Fi connectivity to download the app, or there is a possibility your phone’s Google Play settings have configured itself to ‘Download over Wi-Fi’ option only. You need to check Google Play settings to check for download over Wi-Fi or mobile data option. Once you have selected, then the app will download on both internet alternatives.

In case, the above two steps doen’t fix the issue, and the phone still shows pending download, then you need to go through following steps.

Third step: Clear cache & data of Google Play store

If you are still not able to download an app from Google Play store despite internet connectivity or enough storage, then you might want to consider clearing cache and unnecessary data to fix the issue. Here’s how you can clear cache on Google Play.

– Open your phone’s primary ‘Settings’

– Scroll down to ‘Applications’ or ‘Apps’ option

– Find Google Play app and tap on it

– Tap on the storage option and hit clear cache

– Also, tap on ‘Clear data’ option after deleting cache

In case, all above options doesn’t work, then you should visit service center for the same or in case you can backup all your data, then a complete ‘Factory Reset’ might resolve the issue. Having said that, this issue in Android smartphones is common, and usually doesn’t need a big fix. It is always advisable to speak to a service representative before wiping out data, if normal reboot, internet connectivity check or clear cache doesn’t fix the problem.