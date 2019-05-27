comscore
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to fix Android app download and update error on Google Play store
News

How to fix Android app download and update error on Google Play store

How To

This issue in Android smartphones is very common, and usually doesn't require a big fix. Here are the steps to fix Google Play download pending error.

  • Published: May 27, 2019 4:01 PM IST
Google Play Store features

A common issue in most Android smartphones is that sometimes they show an error while downloading or updating apps from Google Play despite enough available storage and internet connectivity. You can usually get over this issue by rebooting your phone, but in case the problem still exists, then here’s how you can fix it.

First step: Check for internet

Before going ahead, you should always check for working internet connection/ Wi-Fi on your Android smartphone. Sometimes because of the internet Google Play store keeps showing the Pending option.

Second step: Configure Wi-Fi or mobile data download option

This is an important step too. Most apps because their relatively bigger file size ask for the Wi-Fi connectivity to download the app, or there is a possibility your phone’s Google Play settings have configured itself to ‘Download over Wi-Fi’ option only. You need to check Google Play settings to check for download over Wi-Fi or mobile data option. Once you have selected, then the app will download on both internet alternatives.

In case, the above two steps doen’t fix the issue, and the phone still shows pending download, then you need to go through following steps.

Third step: Clear cache & data of Google Play store

If you are still not able to download an app from Google Play store despite internet connectivity or enough storage, then you might want to consider clearing cache and unnecessary data to fix the issue. Here’s how you can clear cache on Google Play.

– Open your phone’s primary ‘Settings’

– Scroll down to ‘Applications’ or ‘Apps’ option

– Find Google Play app and tap on it

– Tap on the storage option and hit clear cache

– Also, tap on ‘Clear data’ option after deleting cache

In case, all above options doesn’t work, then you should visit service center for the same or in case you can backup all your data, then a complete ‘Factory Reset’ might resolve the issue. Having said that, this issue in Android smartphones is common, and usually doesn’t need a big fix. It is always advisable to speak to a service representative before wiping out data, if normal reboot, internet connectivity check or clear cache doesn’t fix the problem.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2019 4:01 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to fix Android app download, update error on Google Play
How To
How to fix Android app download, update error on Google Play
Xiaomi kicks off Mi Super Sale with discounts and exchange offers

Deals

Xiaomi kicks off Mi Super Sale with discounts and exchange offers

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone launched in India

Gaming

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone launched in India

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

News

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch

News

Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Jabra Elite 85h Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch

Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to fix Android app download, update error on Google Play

How To

How to fix Android app download, update error on Google Play
Smartphones with water resistance and waterproof rating

News

Smartphones with water resistance and waterproof rating
Google Pixel 3 XL gets Rs 28,000 price cut

Deals

Google Pixel 3 XL gets Rs 28,000 price cut
China slams US 'lies' about Huawei's government ties

News

China slams US 'lies' about Huawei's government ties
Asus Zenfone 4 series get AOSP Android 9 Pie beta builds

News

Asus Zenfone 4 series get AOSP Android 9 Pie beta builds

हिंदी समाचार

Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ Xiaomi का Redmi K20 स्मार्टफोन, सामने आई कुछ मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale : Redmi 6, Mi A2, Poco F1 और कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला Oppo Reno Z स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी ने 129 दिनों में दुनिया भर Redmi Note 7 सीरीज के एक करोड़ डिवाइसेस बेचे

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?
News
Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?
Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

News

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes
Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch

News

Redmi K20 spotted online ahead of May 28 launch
Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally

News

Xiaomi sells 10 million Redmi Note 7-series units globally
ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

News

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans