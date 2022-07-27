comscore How to force Dark Mode on all websites in Google Chrome
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Force Dark Mode On Chrome Browser Step By Step Guide
News

How to force Dark Mode on Chrome browser: Step-by-Step guide

How To

Google Chrome allows you to force Dark mode on every website that you visit. The feature has been present since Chrome 78 and works better than any extension.

Google

Google Chrome offers support for system-wide dark mode on desktops, laptops, and even smartphones. However, it only makes the UI of the browser darker, it doesn’t necessarily load websites in the dark layout. To tackle this, you can use Chrome extensions that force websites to load in dark mode, however, using a third-party extension may not be that feasible and safe. But there’s a way by which you can force dark mode on every website you visit on Chrome. Also Read - How to clear browser cache in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari

Today, in this article, we see exactly how to do that. Interestingly, this method does not require any extension or any unsafe add-ons. Chrome has been offering a hidden dark mode option in the browser itself, it is for experimental purposes, but does the job pretty well. Let’s take a look. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to use Chrome passwords to sign in to apps on your Apple iPhone

How to Force Dark Mode on every website on Chrome

First of all, make sure the Chrome browser is updated. Although it may not be necessary as the feature has been available ever since Chrome 78. Still, you may face some issues if there’s some bug in the current version of Chrome that you are running. Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets new features: Google Password Manager, Chrome Actions and more

Step 1: To start off, Open Google Chrome on your browser and type “chrome://flags” in the URL section.

Step 2: Once you enter the aforementioned URL, you will see an Experiments tab. Here, you need to scroll to the bottom and look for Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents. You can also search for dark mode in the search area.

Step 3: Now, you will see that this option is set to Default, which means it is not working. So to get it working, click on the drop-down and look for the Enabled option, and tap on it.

Step 4: Once you set it to Enabled, it will ask you to Relaunch the browser. Hit Yes.

Now, after you relaunch the browser, the entire browser will be in Dark mode. All the websites that don’t have dark layout support will also be visible in Dark mode.

That’s how easily you can force Chrome to open all websites in Dark mode.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 8:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launch date revealed
Mobiles
Infinix Smart 6 Plus launch date revealed
Google Maps will give you a 3D tour of famous landmarks across the globe

Apps

Google Maps will give you a 3D tour of famous landmarks across the globe

MapmyIndia takes on Google with India's first 360-degree panoramic street view

News

MapmyIndia takes on Google with India's first 360-degree panoramic street view

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

News

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

Paytm Mall data breach: Company claims report is false and unsubstantiated

Apps

Paytm Mall data breach: Company claims report is false and unsubstantiated

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launch date revealed

Google Maps will give you a 3D tour of famous landmarks across the globe

MapmyIndia takes on Google with India's first 360-degree panoramic street view

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

Paytm Mall data breach: Company claims report is false and unsubstantiated

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999