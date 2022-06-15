comscore How to forward a WhatsApp image with the caption
How to forward WhatsApp image without losing caption

Once you're on the updated application, the process is pretty simple. Follow these steps to forward the image without sacrificing your caption. 

How to forward WhatsApp image with caption

Sharing WhatsApp images is even easier than sending a message. That’s probably one reason why most smartphone users end up with full storage. However, each time you forward a picture to another contact or group, the caption along with the picture is removed automatically. You will have to type the caption under the forwarded image after sending it. Also Read - Internet Explorer is officially dead: List of popular apps and services that are no more

There is a way to forward WhatsApp images without losing your caption and you don’t even need any weird third-party application to get your work done. All you need is the updated version of the instant messaging application, which can be done by checking the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Price, features and more

Once you're on the updated application, the process is pretty simple. Follow these steps to forward the image without sacrificing your caption.

How to forward WhatsApp image without losing caption

-First, open the chat where you have the sent the image with the caption

-Tap and hold on the image you want to forward

-Once the image and caption are selected, you will see that the emoji reactions will pop-up

-While the image is selected you will see a share button on the top right of the screen, click on that

-Following this, you just need to select the individual contact or the WhatsApp Group you want to send the image with caption to

-You will see a preview of the image before sending

-If you want to edit the text before sending it, you can do so at this stage

-Then just hit send.

Note: If you are forwarding a WhatsApp image with a caption that has some group members marked in it, in the other chat window, that link will be converted to a number.  This entire process will save you time by not having to write the entire caption again.

 

  Published Date: June 15, 2022 8:27 PM IST

