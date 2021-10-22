There are several smartphone variants with a lot of storage space available in the market. But if your device’s storage space is less than 128 GB or 64 GB, then after downloading a heavy game or file, you start seeing an ‘Out of storage’ message in the notification bar. The good thing with Android smartphones is that they get a lot of customization options. But the slightly disturbing thing with them is that gradually the internal memory keeps on filling up. You can improve the performance of the phone by freeing up the internal storage in some easy ways. Also Read - Google brings new delete policy for Drive files from October 13

You may find it necessary to have all the files and apps present in the smartphone, and you do not want to delete anything. But you can still pick up a decent way to grab some extra memory with some simple cleaning tips. Also Read - Upcoming OnePlus device may sport UFS 3.0 storage with read and write speeds of over 1,800Mbps

How to free up storage on your smartphone

Go to your smartphone’s setting Select Storage You will see a list of file categories and how much space left Click the ‘Free Up Space’ option You will get the option to select the Google Files app (if installed) or the ‘Remove Items’ feature. The remove Items feature gives you the option to delete photos and videos that you have backed up. Additionally, you can also remove downloaded files and less-used apps.

Clear cache memory

Most of the memory of the phone goes to the cache, so first, clear it. Go to settings and go to storage. Here you will see the cache. Clear it. It will not delete any of your files. Also Read - Google to introduce subscription-based Google One service in India

Additionally, another option to free your smartphone storage is through Smart Storage Toggle. When the ‘Smart Storage toggle is turned on, the device automatically deletes the backed-up photos after 30, 60, or 90 days. It will automatically delete the backed-up files even when the storage is full.

Keeping unused apps in your smartphone also takes a lot of space.

How to remove unused apps from smartphones