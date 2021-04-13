comscore How to generate ATM pin for debit card online
How to generate ATM pin for debit card online

How to generate/create ATM pin for debit cards: Follow this simple step-by-step guide to create a new PIN for SBI or HDFC Bank debit card.

ATM pin generation online

Technology has changed the face of the banking system to a huge extent. The Indian banking sector too witnessed the transition from traditional banking practices to a leading competitor in the world of financial services. Digitalization has brought progression in the sector to such a length that people are long no longer required to stand in long queues to get their work done and the need for papers has reduced as well. While the adoption of technology has improved cost efficiency and brought facilities for the consumers right at their doorstep, there are a few things that require manual input. The foremost being creating/generating ATM pin. Banks these days offer the option of generating debit/credit card PIN instantly without even visiting the bank branch. That said, in case you have received a new SBI or HDFC debit card and are finding it difficult to create a PIN via internet banking here is a simple step-by-step guide you can check. Also Read - Online Fraud: Man loses Rs 4 lakh to fake customer care of food delivery platform

How to generate SBI debit card pin online via internet banking

You can generate a pin for your SBI debit card by following these steps. But before you head start, make sure to activate your ATM card in the ‘ATM card services’ tab that you will find under the ‘e-services’ section. Further, it is worth noting that the online ATM pin generation is only available for users who have active net banking service. Also Read - Banker loses Rs 87,000 to fraud while using digital payments app

Step 1: Visit www.onlinesbi.com and login into your SBI account by entering the credentials Also Read - Develop a US-style online platform to sell bad loans: Acharya

Step 2: Once logged in, head to ‘ATM card services’ under the tab ‘e-services’

Step 3: Select ‘ATM Pin Generation,’ following which two options will pop up asking whether you want to generate PIN using OTP, or using a profile password. We recommend choosing the first option as it more convenient

Step 4: Once selected, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number that is registered to your SBI bank account. Enter the OTP in the required field

Step 5: Select the savings account to which your ATM card is linked and then click on ‘Continue’

Step 6: Select the ATM card that’s PIN needs to be generated. Tap on Submit

Step 7: Enter the first two digits of the new PIN you want to create. The other two digits will be sent by the bank via SMS

Step 8: Re-enter the first two digits you selected earlier and two digits that you received via SMS on your registered mobile. Click on ‘Submit’ and the PIN will be generated successfully

How to generate HDFC debit card pin online via internet banking

Unlike SBI, HDFC doesn’t require you to activate your ATM card online. Here are a few simple steps to generate a new pin on an HDFC debit card

Step 1: Visit https://netbanking.hdfcbank.com/netbanking/ and login to Netbanking by entering your user/customer ID and IPIN

Step 2: Once logged in successfully, select Cards tab that you will find at the top bar

Step 3: Go to the Debit Cards menu

Step 4: Select Request option under Debit Cards menu

Step 5: Scroll down and select Pin Generation

Step 6: Select the new debit card you want for which the pin has to be generated and set up a new debit card pin

Step 7: Once done, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 8: Alternately, you can use HDFC mobile app > Log-in with credentials > Menu > PAY > Cards > Debit cards > Set pin and the new pin will be generated successfully

  Published Date: April 13, 2021 9:27 PM IST

