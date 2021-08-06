How to get 100 percent bonus on buying Diamonds in Free Fire: Simple steps

Free Fire is a free to play battle royale game, which allows players to purchase in-game costumes, skins and accessories to spruce up their characters and elevate their gameplay experience. For the players to be able to purchase any of these in-game items, they need to utilise the in-game currency called Diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary OB29 update: How to get Dimitri and Thiva characters

Players can either purchase Diamonds from inside of the game or use third-party websites to do so. While we do not endorse anyone using a third-party site to purchase in-game currency, as they might get scammed. However, you can use a website called Games Kharido as it is owned and operated by Garena Online Private Limited, the same company that owns Free Fire.

Games Kharido is currently offering players twice the number of diamonds they purchase. However, this is only for the first purchase, after which, users will not be able to avail this offer.

How to get 100 percent top up bonus diamonds in Free Fire

To get double the amount of diamonds purchased, players can follow the given steps:

Head over to the Games Karido website and select Free Fire.

Enter your Player ID or log in using your Facebook account that is linked to your Free Fire account.

Select a top-up amount from the list of options that appear on the screen.

After confirming the amount and the top-up details, press proceed.

Now pay the due amount via UPI, PayTM and or Net Banking.

Top-up options offered by Games Kharido

Games Kharido currently offers seven top-up options for Free Fire players to purchase. The top-up options are listed below: