How To Get A Duplicate Pan Card Online Simple Step By Step Guide

For every Indian taxpayer a PAN card is a necessary document, and losing or misplacing one can be quite inconvenient. Cardholders shouldn't worry too much in this situation though. They can now readily obtain a duplicate PAN card online to fulfil the same functions.

People can obtain a duplicate PAN card from the IT Department to use in place of the original document. In this respect, a lot of people tend to doubt the legitimacy of the duplicate card. They then go ahead and submit a fresh application for one.

You should be aware that this duplicate document has the same legal status as an original PAN card. Cardholders can utilise this document without any problems everywhere. However, obtaining a duplicate PAN card is a far simpler process than applying for a new card.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a duplicate PAN card online:

How to apply for a duplicate PAN card online

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the TIN-NSDL that is, https://www.tin-nsdl.com/

Step 2: Then go to the Quick links section at left corner of the page

Step 3: Now click on Online PAN services

Step 4: Select Apply for PAN online option

Step 5: Scroll down and click on Reprint of PAN Card

Step 6: Click on the link provided under the details section

Step 7: Then you will be redirected to the Request to Reprint PAN Card online application page

Step 8: Fill all the required details that is, your PAN number, your Aadhaar number which is linked with your PAN card, your birth month and year

Step 9: Check the information declaration boxes

Step 10: Enter the captcha code and then submit the application form

Step 11: Confirm all the details and choose a mode to receive the OTP

Step 12: Enter the received OTP and then click on Validate

Step 13: Select a mode of payment. It will cost Rs 50 if PAN is to be delivered within India Rs 959 if it is to be delivered outside India

Step 14: Then complete the payment required. An acknowledgement number will be provided for your records.

When to apply for a duplicate PAN card

1. You can request a duplicate PAN card if your original card is lost, damaged, or stolen.

2. If you want to change the address, signature, and other details.

Remember, when your PAN card is lost or stolen, the first thing you should do is file a FIR. You can proceed to either apply for a duplicate PAN card online or offline after finishing the procedure at your nearest police station.