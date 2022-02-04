comscore How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps
How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps

The Aadhaar PVC card can be ordered online uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using an Aadhaar number, Virtual ID, or Enrolment ID.

An Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens to prove their identity. While an individual can get a unique identity card from Aadhaar Enrolment center, UIDAI has now brought an Aadhaar PVC card that one can order for the whole family using just one mobile number. Also Read - Here's how you can lock Aadhaar biometric data online

“You can use any mobile number to receive #OTP for #authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your #Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family,” UIDAI mentioned in the official Twitter handle. Also Read - Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

If you are unaware, the Aadhaar PVC card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. However, it doesn’t come free of charge, anyone applying for the PVC card has to pay Rs 50 as a nominal amount. Also Read - Over 40 crore Aadhaar-based banking transactions happening per month through AePS: UIDAI

The card can be ordered online uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using an Aadhaar number, Virtual ID, or Enrolment ID. Here’s a simple guide on how to get an Aadhaar PVC card online-

How to get an Aadhaar PVC card online

Visit the official UIDAI website or type https://uidai.gov.in

Tap on the ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ service and enter your 12 digit unique Aadhaar Number (UID) or 28 digits Enrollment.

Enter the security code and then click on the check box ‘If you do not have a registered mobile number, please check in the box.’

Enter non-registered/alternate mobile number. Then click on ‘Send OTP.’

Click on the check box against ‘Terms and Conditions.’

Click on the ‘Submit’ option to complete the OTP verification.

Then click on ‘Make payment.’ You will be re-directed to the Payment Gateway page with payment options such as credit/debit card, net banking, and UPI.

Post successful payment, a receipt with a digital signature will be generated which can further be downloaded by residents in PDF format. The resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 11:02 PM IST

