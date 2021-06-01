Get alcohol home delivery online in Delhi using mobile apps, online web portal

In what could be surprising and perhaps a relief for the winos, the Delhi government has now permitted home delivery of alcohol for orders placed via mobile apps and online web portal. Also Read - Delhi government asks all departments to adopt digital mode of payments

As per the PTI report, the government has allowed home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor under the amended excise rules. As per the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification as of June 1, L-13 license holders will be granted permission to deliver liquor at homes in the national capital. The deliveries will be allowed at residences only if the order is made through mobile apps and websites.

"The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution," reads the notification.

The notification comes a day after the government announced unlock process in the region. Notably, the issuance of the notification does not mean liquor stores across the city will be authorised to run home delivery of liquor immediately. Only those traders who have an L-13 license will be able to carry out online delivery of alcohol. As noted by an official (via PTI), this is not a new license category rather, the L-13 permits for home delivery existed in the previous excise rules. As per the previous rules, home delivery of liquor was allowed at the residences only if the order is received through e-mail or by fax.

To recall, the Supreme Court in May last year Supreme Court suggested that states should opt for indirect sale and home delivery of liquor to restrict the spread of infectious disease. While liquor shops in Delhi witnessed long queues for several hours prior to the COVID-19 curfew restriction, the government now seems to have initiated the step to curb the further crisis.

How to get alcohol home delivery online in Delhi via mobile apps, web portal

As mentioned earlier the state government has allowed liquor deliveries through mobile apps and websites to those traders who have L-13 license. For those looking to apply for the L-13 license can head to the official portal delhiexcise.gov.in, register entering the required details, click on the application form fill in the necessary details, and then submit the application. Based on the request for the type of license, the officials will conduct proper verification, after which the certificate will be issued, noted by IndiaFilings.

As for ordering liquor online, some states require people to acquire a permit before they can place an order. Notably, liquor shops in the national capital city won’t be allowed to carry liquor home deliveries. States like Maharashtra, Kolkata, West Bengal allowed online delivery of liquor via leading platforms- Amazon, BigBasket, Swiggy, and Zomato last year. Whether the Delhi government takes a similar approach or launches a dedicated liquor app and web portal in the state remains to be seen.