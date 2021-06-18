Disney+ Hotstar is among the top OTT platforms in the country. Disney+ Hotstar offers three subscription plans for users in India. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan starts at Rs 299 and goes up to Rs 1499. To buy one of the three subscription plans you can simply head over to the Disney+ Hotstar official website or just click here (https://www.hotstar.com/in/subscribe/get-started). Also Read - Best websites to watch Hindi Bollywood movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans: Check the list

The Disney+ Hotstar subscription starts at Rs 299 premium month plan that offers benefits such as Unlimited Live Sports, Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, English shows & Disney+ Originals, Ad free entertainment, 4K video quality and 2 screens support. This plan offers movies in English + Dubbed. In comparison, the Rs 399 VIP yearly plan offers one screen support and capability to watch videos in SD quality.

Lastly, the Rs 1499 premium yearly plan offers Unlimited Live Sports, Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Multiplex & new Indian movies, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, video quality in HD and one screen support.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

If you don’t wish to separately purchase Disney+ Hotstar subscription, there are several prepaid mobile recharge plans from Jio and Airtel that offer free subscription. This means, if you subscribe to those plans you get Disney+ Hotstar subscription free of cost. Check the Jio and Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar plans here.

All these plans from Reliance Jio as well as Airtel come with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual plan worth Rs 399. To recharge your Airtel and Jio phone number head over to the AirtThanks app and MyJio app, respectively. You can also head to apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and more to recharge your mobile number.