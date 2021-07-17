Amazon is all set to host its annual Prime Day sale starting July 26 midnight. The sale will continue until July 27 on the platform. As usual, the discounts and offers available during the Prime Day sale will be available for early access for Prime members. So, if you want early access to deals and discount during the upcoming Prime Day sale, get Amazon Prim membership now. Also Read - How to get JioFiber free for one year: Just follow these steps

Amazon offers two subscription plans in India. One is a three months plan priced at Rs 329. The Rs 329 three-months Prime membership brings access to all the prime benefits including access to Prime video, free home delivery of products and much more. Also Read - Shein online shopping app relaunch in India after ban: 5 things to note

Amazon also offers an annual subscription plan priced at Rs 999. The annual Prime membership offers access to all the prime benefits including access to Prime video, free home delivery of products and much more. Also Read - Deal of the day: OnePlus 9 up for grabs with a massive Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon

Amazon previously used to offer a one-month Prime membership but the subscription plan has been discontinued now.

To get one of the two subscription plans you will just need to head to the Amazon website at https://www.amazon.in/gp/prime.

-Select the signup button

-Follow all the on-screen instructions to complete payment and signup process

-The website lets you purchase Prime membership using credit card, debit card, net banking, and Amazon Pay Balance, except Bajaj Finserv No Cost EMI.

How to get free Prime subscription

There are several recharge plans from Jio and Airtel that offer free Prime membership with it. You can simply recharge your phone number with these plans and get Prime membership or free.

Airtel mobile plans with free Amazon Prime

Airtel Rs 349

Airtel Rs 299

JioFiber plans with free Amazon Prime

JioFiber Rs 999

JioFiber Rs 1499

JioFiber Rs 2499

JioFiber Rs 3999

JioFiber Rs 8499