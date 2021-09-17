Free Fire, the popular freemium battle royale title is one of the highly-rated games on app stores. Garena’s BR game comes with many exciting rewards, in-game cosmetics be outfits, weapon skins, or accessories that one can purchase to level up their character and elevate the gaming experience. But these attractive items require players to spend Diamonds or the in-game currency. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 17: Active codes, latest rewards for the day

These in-game currencies can be purchased within the game or via third-party websites. Purchasing diamonds require actual money which is not a feasible option for many. In this listicle, we have mentioned a few steps that one can try to get free diamonds in Free Fire.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire without top-up or hacks

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the authentic ways to obtain in-game currency without paying any money. Users just need to answer surveys following which they will get reward via the Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance. Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance can then be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds by using an in-game payment gateway.

Booyah! app

Booyah! is a dedicated gaming content sharing app is created by Free Fire’s developer itself. The app hosts Free Fire events and competitions where players can participate to win diamonds.

Giveaways

Several Instagram pages and YouTube channels host regular giveaways. One can take part in these giveaways and can grab free diamonds without the need of any hack or top-up.

Custom Rooms on YouTube

Custom Rooms on YouTube is another good option that can get users the in-game currency for free. Many channels host custom rooms daily on YouTube channels that one can participate but it depends on luck too.

GPT apps

GPT apps work quite similar to the Google rewards program and give rewards to the player for completing tasks like surveys and quizzes. Participating in surveys can help players obtain free diamonds for Free Fire.

So here are some of the options, one can look at for earning Free Fire diamonds for free. It is advised not to try any Free Fire diamond hacks as it would ban a player’s account from Free Fire servers permanently.