comscore How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: How to register, Download APK link
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: How to register, Download APK link
News

How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: How to register, Download APK link

How To

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: The Free advance server is now up on the official site, here's how to get register and get APK download link. Test out new features before they are released to the game.

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire OB28 Advanced Server is now up on the official website. Players will be able to check out new features on the server before they are being released to the game globally. Players can also grab Diamonds and other items for free by reporting bugs and other issues to the developers. The server will be live on the website from May 27 till June 3. The Free Fire OB28 Advance Server carries a file size of 607MB. Also Read - How to Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25: Win Shuffling emote, leap of faith surfboard, rewards for free

But while this sounds exhilarating, the developers cite that the server ‘can hold’ only a certain number of users. Following the registration on the website, Garena reviews the applications, and the activation codes are then provided to a certain number of players. That said, here’s how you can register on the site and get the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code. Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: How to register and get activation code

Step 1- You can visit the official site of the Advance Server or open this link. Also Read - How to get Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for May 19: Get Titan Mark gun skins, guitar basher, and more

Step 2- Once opened, the following page will show you the ‘Login Facebook’ option as you scroll down, tap on it.

Step 3- Once you are done with the log-in process, a form will appear asking you to fill in the credentials including your name, email ID & phone number.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server registeration

Step 4-After submitting the details, tap on the ‘Join Now’ option to complete the registration process.

Step 5- For those who have already registered for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, they can download the APK from this link.

The APK file size measures 607MB, hence it is advised to free up some space on your Android device. As mentioned earlier, the activation codes are provided by the developers.

“If you do not receive the activation code, please wait for our response,” Garena mentioned on the FAQ page. Hence players who get an activation code can only test out new features added in the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2021 6:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord 2, Poco M3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32: Top 5 smartphones to launch in June 2021
Photo Gallery
OnePlus Nord 2, Poco M3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32: Top 5 smartphones to launch in June 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Poco M3 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M32: Top 5 smartphones to launch in June 2021

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Poco M3 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M32: Top 5 smartphones to launch in June 2021

OnePlus Nord CE launch date revealed, to launch with new smart TV

News

OnePlus Nord CE launch date revealed, to launch with new smart TV

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds with ANC, wireless charging launched at an affordable price

Wearables

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds with ANC, wireless charging launched at an affordable price

A 4G smartphone under Rs 4,000: Reliance Jio, itel brings a budget smartphone for India

Mobiles

A 4G smartphone under Rs 4,000: Reliance Jio, itel brings a budget smartphone for India

Top iPhones to buy at various price points: iPhone 11, iPhone SE and more

Photo Gallery

Top iPhones to buy at various price points: iPhone 11, iPhone SE and more

Top iPhone models to buy at different price points: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more

Photo Gallery

Top iPhone models to buy at different price points: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Shared your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on social media? Delete the post immediately

OnePlus Nord CE launch date revealed, to launch with new smart TV

OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India, colours teased

iPhone 13 series launch may not delay as Apple's A15 Bionic chip enters production

Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted: What does it mean for users?

Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Is there any difference?

No, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram will not stop working in India (Not right now)

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: Download APK link, features, and more

How To

How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: Download APK link, features, and more
Free Fire redeem codes for May 25: Shuffling emote, Water fest, rewards, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for May 25: Shuffling emote, Water fest, rewards, and more
Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now
Free Fire India redeem code: Titan Mark gun skins, guitar basher, and more

How To

Free Fire India redeem code: Titan Mark gun skins, guitar basher, and more
Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore finals pushed: Here's why

Gaming

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore finals pushed: Here's why

हिंदी समाचार

Truecaller पर नाम बदलना हो, अकाउंट डिलीट करना हो या बिजनेस अकाउंट बनाना हो, यहां जान लें सबकुछ

How to save Gmail pictures to Google Photos: जीमेल पर आई तस्वीर बस एक क्लिक से गूगल फोटोज में होगी सेव, जानें तरीका

PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes, जानें रिवॉर्ड्स की लिस्ट और ऐसे करें रिडीम

Realme C25s भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM और 64MP प्राइमरी कैमरा समेत मिलेंगी ये खूबियां

iQOO Z3 5G का पहला टीजर आया सामने, 64MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेगा Android 11

Latest Videos

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

News

Shared your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on social media? Delete the post immediately
News
Shared your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on social media? Delete the post immediately
OnePlus Nord CE launch date revealed, to launch with new smart TV

News

OnePlus Nord CE launch date revealed, to launch with new smart TV
OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India, colours teased

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India, colours teased
iPhone 13 series launch may not delay as Apple's A15 Bionic chip enters production

News

iPhone 13 series launch may not delay as Apple's A15 Bionic chip enters production
Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why

News

Aarogya Setu will display a blue tick on your profile: Here's why

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers