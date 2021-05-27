How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code: How to register, Download APK link

Garena Free Fire OB28 Advanced Server is now up on the official website. Players will be able to check out new features on the server before they are being released to the game globally. Players can also grab Diamonds and other items for free by reporting bugs and other issues to the developers. The server will be live on the website from May 27 till June 3. The Free Fire OB28 Advance Server carries a file size of 607MB. Also Read - How to Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25: Win Shuffling emote, leap of faith surfboard, rewards for free

But while this sounds exhilarating, the developers cite that the server ‘can hold’ only a certain number of users. Following the registration on the website, Garena reviews the applications, and the activation codes are then provided to a certain number of players. That said, here’s how you can register on the site and get the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code. Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: How to register and get activation code

Step 1- You can visit the official site of the Advance Server or open this link. Also Read - How to get Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for May 19: Get Titan Mark gun skins, guitar basher, and more

Step 2- Once opened, the following page will show you the ‘Login Facebook’ option as you scroll down, tap on it.

Step 3- Once you are done with the log-in process, a form will appear asking you to fill in the credentials including your name, email ID & phone number.

Step 4-After submitting the details, tap on the ‘Join Now’ option to complete the registration process.

Step 5- For those who have already registered for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, they can download the APK from this link.

The APK file size measures 607MB, hence it is advised to free up some space on your Android device. As mentioned earlier, the activation codes are provided by the developers.

“If you do not receive the activation code, please wait for our response,” Garena mentioned on the FAQ page. Hence players who get an activation code can only test out new features added in the game.