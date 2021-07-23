Free Fire OB29 Advance Server registration is now live. As with any major Free Fire update, players will get the chance to try elements in the game before the update releases globally. In addition, one can get free diamonds as well by reporting bugs and glitches on the server. The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server will remain open till July 29. While the server gives a chance to test out new features, one needs to have an activation code to access the server. Also Read - Garena Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds on Free Fire in simple steps

For those unaware, activation code is a one-time code provided by Garena but for limited users. Those who receive the code can enter it and access the Free Fire Advance Server. Notably, a limited number of codes are made available as the client can only hold 'a finite user.' That said, here are the simple steps to get the activation code for Free Fire OB29 Advance Server.

How to get activation code for Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Step 1- Visit the Free Fire Advance Server website by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Tap on the ‘Login Facebook’ button and enter the credentials in the text fields.

Step 3- Fill in the details- name, active email ID, and phone number.

Step 4- Once you have entered the details click the Join Now button to complete the registration.

Step 5- After your profile is created, you will find the option to download the client. Then tap on the “Download APK” button to get the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server client.

In case you have not received the code, all you can do is wait for the developers’ response. That said, if you are looking for the process to download Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK link for Android devices here is a simple step-by-step guide that you can check. The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server file size is around 721MB. Players should keep in note that the progress in the server won’t be carried over to the Free Fire global version.