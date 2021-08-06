Free Fire rewards for free: Garena hosts numerous events in Free Fire almost every month. The developers offer freebies including gun skins, pets, characters, emotes, etc which one can earn for free. Free Fire OB29 4th-anniversary update was recently released that brings tons of new features. Also Read - How to get 100 percent bonus on buying Diamonds in Free Fire: Simple steps

While Garena is prepping for the Free Fire 4th anniversary event, players can expect rewards, giveaways, and of course in-game events as well. That said, here's are a few hacks that you can try to grab free rewards in the BR game.

Tips to get free rewards in Free Fire

Login rewards

As cited by Sportskeeda, Garena released a new event following Free Fire OB29 update to celebrate the one billion downloads milestone on Play Store. However, the gate to obtain free rewards by signing for the event closed on Friday. But players can keep a note of these steps for future reference.

Just launch the game then head to the events. Under that, you will find the Claim Rewards option, if any live event carries log-in rewards just select the rewards and tap the claim button.

Lone Wolf vouchers

Free Fire OB29 update brought a new Lone Wolf 1v1 game mode. The mode available on the Iron Cage map will allow players to select weapon of their choice. Several rewards have been listed which you can earn by playing a given number of matches in the new game mode. But do keep in note that it will be available only till August 9. To grab the rewards just open the Lone Wolf 1v1 section of the events tab. Here are the rewards-

1x Weapon Royale Voucher- Three matches in Lone Wolf game mode

1x Diamond Royale Voucher- Five matches in the new mode

1x Incubator Voucher- Ten matches in the new mode

Redeem codes

Garena releases redeem codes almost in several servers almost every day. These redeem codes can be pasted in the redemption site to get unique items, Royale Vouchers, etc.

Top-up event

Like redeem codes, top-up event is a usual scene in Free Fire. The latest being Destiny Top Up which brings two exclusive cosmetic items. Gamers will be able to get Destiny Guardian Skyboard and Destiny Guardian Backpack on purchase of a total of 500 diamonds. These exclusive cosmetics will be available by August 11.