Now that a lot of people are staying indoors, they are likely searching for good content. You won't find a lot of movies or TV shows on your television, which is where video streaming apps come in. Now, there is Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, and much more. But, you can't just buy every other subscription. If you can, then it's great, but there are people who are not willing to pay.

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

Telecom companies like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone are offering a few plans that offer free subscriptions. So, if you are a Airtel user, then you can get the free Amazon Prime subscription with both postpaid and prepaid plans. There is a Rs 349 Airtel prepaid recharge plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days. With this, you get 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis and Amazon Prime subscription.

It is important to note that the subscription will only be available for a month and it will expire with the plan. The company gives a total of 56GB data. You also get 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling benefits. Those buying this plan also get other benefits of Amazon Prime. This includes Amazon Prime Music and other benefits of Prime like faster delivery, and exclusive deals access.

Vodafone, on the other hand, offers Rs 1,099 plan on a monthly basis. This is a Vodafone RedX series of postpaid plans from the telecom operator. It is the most expensive plan from Vodafone. It gives you unlimited calls to all networks within India and national roaming. Apart from this, users even get unlimited mobile data usage and 100 SMS per month. This plan comes with one year of Netflix as well as access to select international and domestic airport lounges, as per the company’s website. You are also given ISD calls to select countries at special rates. Lastly, Vodafone has also added a free iRoam 7-day pack worth Rs 2,999 once per year.