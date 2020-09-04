comscore How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription
News

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

How To

Telecom companies like Airtel and Vodafone are offering a few plans that offer free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

  • Updated: September 4, 2020 6:36 PM IST
Netflix

Now that a lot of people are staying indoors, they are likely searching for good content. You won’t find a lot of movies or TV shows on your television, which is where video streaming apps come in. Now, there is Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, and much more. But, you can’t just buy every other subscription. If you can, then it’s great, but there are people who are not willing to pay. Also Read - Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream Amazon Prime Video content with friends

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

Telecom companies like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone are offering a few plans that offer free subscriptions. So, if you are a Airtel user, then you can get the free Amazon Prime subscription with both postpaid and prepaid plans. There is a Rs 349 Airtel prepaid recharge plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days. With this, you get 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis and Amazon Prime subscription. Also Read - Netflix: How to get the most out of the subtitles

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

It is important to note that the subscription will only be available for a month and it will expire with the plan. The company gives a total of 56GB data. You also get 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling benefits. Those buying this plan also get other benefits of Amazon Prime. This includes Amazon Prime Music and other benefits of Prime like faster delivery, and exclusive deals access. Also Read - Netflix offers free streaming access to users without signing up

Vodafone, on the other hand, offers Rs 1,099 plan on a monthly basis. This is a Vodafone RedX series of postpaid plans from the telecom operator. It is the most expensive plan from Vodafone. It gives you unlimited calls to all networks within India and national roaming. Apart from this, users even get unlimited mobile data usage and 100 SMS per month. This plan comes with one year of Netflix as well as access to select international and domestic airport lounges, as per the company’s website. You are also given ISD calls to select countries at special rates. Lastly, Vodafone has also added a free iRoam 7-day pack worth Rs 2,999 once per year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 6:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 4, 2020 6:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020
News
Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020
PUBG Mobile no longer listed on Play Store and App Store

Gaming

PUBG Mobile no longer listed on Play Store and App Store

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

How To

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban

IFA 2020: Honor reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

IFA 2020: Honor reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, and more

IFA 2020: Honor Smart Life reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, and more

Photo Gallery

IFA 2020: Honor Smart Life reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, and more

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021

Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

How To

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription
Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends

Entertainment

Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends
Netflix: How to get the most out of your subtitles

How To

Netflix: How to get the most out of your subtitles
Netflix now lets you watch movies, shows without signing up

Entertainment

Netflix now lets you watch movies, shows without signing up
Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

हिंदी समाचार

अक्षय कुमार ने किया देसी गेम FAU-G का ऐलान, पबजी मोबाइल की लेगी जगह

Facebook Messenger पर आया WhatsApp का ये फीचर, जल्द ही सभी को मिलेगा अपडेट

iPhone 12 Pro Max की कनेक्टिविटी फीचर को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा

Tecno ने Helio G90T चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च किया दमदार Tecno Camon 16 Premier स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर बेच रहा अमेजन

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification
News
Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification
Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

News

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020
iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021

News

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021
Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

News

Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak
Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers