How to get free Netflix subscription: Just follow these steps

Netflix offers four subscription plans for consumers in India starting at Rs 199 and going up to Rs 799. Under the Netflix Rs 199 mobile plan, users get access to two screens (including phone and video resolution of 480 pixels. Three other Netflix plans are priced to Rs 499, Rs 649, and Rs 799. Also Read - Netflix is serious about gaming after all, to focus on mobile users first

Under Rs 499 basic Netflix plan offers good video quality, 480p resolution, and support for four devices including phone, tablet, computer and TV. The third plan worth Rs 649 offers support “better” video quality, resolution of 1080pixels, and support for four devices including phone, tablet, computer and TV. Lastly, the most premium Netflix plan worth Rs 799 offers best video quality, 4K+HDR resolution and support for four devices including a phone, tablet, computer and TV. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

To subscribe to a membership, you can simply head over to the Netflix website and purchase the subscription plan that suits you the best. You can buy the Netflix plan with UPI, debit or credit card, Paytm or any other online transaction process. Also Read - How to get JioFiber free for one year: Just follow these steps

If you do not wish to buy a Netflix plan and want a free subscription plan, there are ways to get that as well. There are several broadband plans from operators like Reliance Jio that offer free Netflix subscription to users. Take a look at the plans here.

JioFiber plans with free Netflix

Rs 1499 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 300mbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days.

Rs 2499 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 500mbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days.

Rs 3999 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 1gbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days.

Rs 8499 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 1gbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days. This plan offers 6600GB of data in total for the validity period.

To get free JioFiber connection, you can simply head over to the Jio.com official website or the Mi Jio app. To recharge your existing JioFiber customer number you can do it online via paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, or just head over to the Jio.com website.