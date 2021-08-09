comscore How to get free Voot Select subscription to watch Bigg Boss OTT: Just follow these steps
How to get free Voot Select membership: Just follow these steps

Voot Select offers two subscription plans in India -- one monthly and one annually. If you do not want to buy, here's how to get Voot Select subscription free of cost.

Several Reliance Jio JioFiber broadband postpaid and prepaid plans offer free access to several OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, among others. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber plans with free Voot Select subscription: Check plans, price, and other benefits

We have previously discussed how to get free Amazon Prime Video and Netflix membership. Today, let’s take a quick look at how to get free access to Vool Select and watch shows and movies part of premium subscription at no additional cost. Also Read - Best websites to watch Hindi Bollywood movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Voot Select Subscription plans in India: Check the list

Voot Select offers two subscription plans for users in India. The monthly plan comes at a price of Rs 99. Under this subscription, Voot Select users get access to original content, ad free experience, and 45+ live TV channels. Also Read - Top 5 Indian OTT streaming services: Zee5, SonyLIV and more

The OTT platform also offers a yearly plan at a price of Rs 499. Under this subscription plan, Voot Select offers access to popular shows such as Big Boss 24 hours before TV, latest international shows, among others.

If you are not a Voot Select member, you can simply head to the official Voot website via mobile phone or PC. In case you do not want to purchase a Voot Select membership, there are several JioFiber broadband plans that offer free access to the OTT platform.

How to get free Voot Select

Several JioFiber prepaid and postpaid recharge plans offer free subscription to Voot Select. Here’s a list of JioFiber prepaid plans with free Voot Select membership:

JioFiber Rs 999 prepaid plan
JioFiber Rs 1499 prepaid plan
JioFiber Rs 2499 prepaid plan
JioFiber Rs 3999 prepaid plan
JioFiber Rs 8999 prepaid plan

Here’s a list of JioFiber postpaid plans with free Voot Select membership:

JioFiber Rs 5994 postpaid plan
JioFiber Rs 8994 postpaid plan
JioFiber Rs 14994 postpaid plan
JioFiber Rs 23994 postpaid plan
JioFiber Rs 50994 postpaid plan

To recharge with one of the above prepaid and postpaid JioFiber plans, users can either head over to Jio.com or third-party apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, among others. If you do not have a JioFiber connection, head over to the official Reliance Jio website at Jio.com to buy a new connection.

  Published Date: August 9, 2021 12:31 PM IST

