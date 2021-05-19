How to get Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for May 19: Get Titan Mark gun skins, guitar basher, and more

Garena Free Fire comes with many exclusive in-game items but players need to shell out money to grab those items. Thankfully, Garena’s Battle Royale game offer redeem codes that provide players the option to procure exclusive in-game rewards for free. While the developer periodically releases these redeem codes, the latest list includes the Titian mark gun skins and a bunch of other benefits. Also Read - Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore finals pushed due to Covid-19

Free Fire redeem code: Rewards, and code for Indian server

The new Free Fire redeem code for May brings a bunch of rewards, for, instance, leap of faith surfboard, guitar basher, and water fest. Notably, the Free Fire redeem codes carry 11-12 digit number, and the latest redeem code for this month carries the following- ESX24ADSGM4K. While entering the redeem code, players will be able to access rewards like Free diamonds, Chrono Box, etc. Gizbot reports, that players can also access benefits with the game, for instance, skins, loot crates, weapons, etc.

date 2021-05-19

Free Fire redeem code: How to redeem code for Indian server

The latest Free Fire redeem code specifically meant for Indian servers. Players in other regions won’t be able to redeem the codes. That said, here’s how you can procure the rewards for free.

Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem code- ESX24ADSGM4K on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.