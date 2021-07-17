Reliance Jio is leaving no stones unturned to popularize its Jio broadband service dubbed JioFiber. To grab more and more customers onboard, Reliance Jio is giving away free one month JioFiber service to new customers. Additionally, the telecom giant is providing ways for users to get the JioFiber connection free of cost for one year. We have first hand experience and here’s how the offer works. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

Jio Fiber 30-days free trial

If you are a new JioFiber customers, Reliance Jio officially offers 30 days free trial period. In simple words, all new customers of JioFiber will get the first one month service free of cost. If you just want data, Jio will charge you a refundable amount of Rs 1500. Under this you will get – 150mbps speed, no data limit, unlimited voice calls, and WiFi ONT Modem.

If you want subscription to some OTT platforms along with broadband connection, Jio charges Rs 2,500 refundable deposit. This one too remains free for a month for new customers. Under the offer, users get 150Mbps speed, no data limit, unlimited voice calls, 4K set-top box, WiFi ONT Modem, subscription to 13 OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, among others.

It should be noted that the 150Mbps speed is offered only during the 30 days free trial period, post which the speed and benefits will be offered as per the subscribed plan. But if you do not want to pay for the subscription there’s a way to continue the free offer further, for as long as you want.

JioFiber free for one year: How to get

As a part of the promotional offer, Jio is giving away one month additional JioFiber service for free to users who provide new reference. In simple words, if your friend takes a new JioFiber connection through your reference, both you and your friend will get one month free service.

The promotional offer can be applied as many times as you want within a year. For instance, if 12 people subscribe to a new JioFiber connection through your reference, you get free service for 12 months or one year.

Reliance Jio offers several JioFiber plans in India including Rs 999, Rs 699, Rs 399, Rs 1499, Rs 3999 and Rs 8499. To get more details you can head over to the Reliance Jio official website.