How to get lost Aadhaar card online with these easy steps

Aadhaar card, or the current 'source of identity' card, is arguably the most crucial ever since it came into being and became for us Indians to have one. Since it is one of the needed documents for almost everything in India, losing it might be a risk you wouldn't wanna take.

However, mistakes happen and you might end up sans one. So, if you fall into the category and have unfortunately lost or misplaced your Aadhaar card, you are in the right place for today is all about how you can get the lost Aadhaar card by following simple steps online. Hence, keep on reading to know how you can retrieve it and go from Aadhaar-less to the one with Aadhaar.

How to get a lost Aadhaar card online? (Easy steps)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has got us covered and will provide you with a copy of your lost Aadhaar card once you have performed these steps. Also Read - Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report

Step 1: Head to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Once you are on the website, you will see various options, out of which, you need to tap on the ‘My Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Now, you need to select the ‘Retrieve lost or forgotten EID/UID option.

Step 4: You will be taken to a new page where you need to enter some of your details.

Step 5: The details include the Aadhaar Card number (UID), the Enrollment number (EID) that was allotted to you when you got enrolled, your full name, and mobile number. If you wish to get your lost Aadhaar card without a mobile number, you can enter your email ID as well.

Step 6: Now, you will be required to enter the CAPTCHA provided below the aforementioned sections. Once entered, select either the ‘Send OTP’ or the ‘Enter TOTP’ option. the former will require you to enter the OTP received on your registered phone number while the latter will require you to use the mAADHAAR app to get the Time-Based-One-Time-Password.

Step 7: Once all the required details are entered, you will be directed to a payment gateway where you will be required to pay a nominal amount of Rs 50 after entering your payment details.

Step 8: Once the payment is done, you have successfully applied for a hard copy of your Aadhaar card. This you will receive via Speed Post within 15 days.

Taking the vision of ‘Digital India’ forward, the aforementioned process takes away the stress one may get after losing the Aadhaar card and helps in easily getting one back. Hence, we hope these steps help you and get your lost Aadhaar card back!