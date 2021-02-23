comscore How to get lost Aadhaar card online with these easy steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can get a new one with these steps
News

Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can get a new one with these steps

How To

Aadhaar card is one of the crucial documents, which if get lost, can cause trouble. However, you can get one even if it's lost with these simple steps. Here's what to do.

aadhaar card

Representative Image

Aadhaar card, or the current ‘source of identity’ card, is arguably the most crucial ever since it came into being and became for us Indians to have one. Since it is one of the needed documents for almost everything in India, losing it might be a risk you wouldn’t wanna take. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN linking, GST, ITR filing deadlines extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman

However, mistakes happen and you might end up sans one. So, if you fall into the category and have unfortunately lost or misplaced your Aadhaar card, you are in the right place for today is all about how you can get the lost Aadhaar card by following simple steps online. Hence, keep on reading to know how you can retrieve it and go from Aadhaar-less to the one with Aadhaar. Also Read - IndianOil denies massive Aadhaar data leak claims by French researcher

How to get a lost Aadhaar card online? (Easy steps)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has got us covered and will provide you with a copy of your lost Aadhaar card once you have performed these steps. Also Read - Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report

Step 1: Head to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Once you are on the website, you will see various options, out of which, you need to tap on the ‘My Aadhaar’ option.

how to get lost aadhaar card 1

UIDAI website

Step 3: Now, you need to select the ‘Retrieve lost or forgotten EID/UID option.

Step 4: You will be taken to a new page where you need to enter some of your details.

how to get lost aadhaar card

UIDAI website

Step 5: The details include the Aadhaar Card number (UID), the Enrollment number (EID) that was allotted to you when you got enrolled, your full name,  and mobile number. If you wish to get your lost Aadhaar card without a mobile number, you can enter your email ID as well.

Step 6: Now, you will be required to enter the CAPTCHA provided below the aforementioned sections. Once entered, select either the ‘Send OTP’ or the ‘Enter TOTP’ option. the former will require you to enter the OTP received on your registered phone number while the latter will require you to use the mAADHAAR app to get the Time-Based-One-Time-Password.

how to get lost aadhaar card

UIDAI website

Step 7: Once all the required details are entered, you will be directed to a payment gateway where you will be required to pay a nominal amount of Rs 50 after entering your payment details.

Step 8: Once the payment is done, you have successfully applied for a hard copy of your Aadhaar card. This you will receive via Speed Post within 15 days.

Taking the vision of ‘Digital India’ forward, the aforementioned process takes away the stress one may get after losing the Aadhaar card and helps in easily getting one back. Hence, we hope these steps help you and get your lost Aadhaar card back!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2021 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 23, 2021 7:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to get lost Aadhaar card online with these easy steps
How To
How to get lost Aadhaar card online with these easy steps
Motorola Moto e7 Power review

Reviews

Motorola Moto e7 Power review

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speker, JBL Go 2 and more: Top Bluetooth speakers under 5K in pictures

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speker, JBL Go 2 and more: Top Bluetooth speakers under 5K in pictures

Top Bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000: Xiaomi Mi Portable, JBL Go 2 and more

Photo Gallery

Top Bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000: Xiaomi Mi Portable, JBL Go 2 and more

Huawei Mate X2 with 50MP primary camera announced

News

Huawei Mate X2 with 50MP primary camera announced

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be another phone to take this Galaxy Note feature

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be another phone to take this Galaxy Note feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Huawei Mate X2 with 50MP primary camera announced

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be another phone to take this Galaxy Note feature

Here's how apps are extracting senstive information using location tracking

Apple MagSafe wireless charging case on the cards for iPhone 12 series and newer

PS5 DualSense controller teardown showcases cause of stick drift issue

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get lost Aadhaar card online with these easy steps

How To

How to get lost Aadhaar card online with these easy steps
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30
IndianOil denies massive Aadhaar data leak claims by French researcher

News

IndianOil denies massive Aadhaar data leak claims by French researcher
Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report

News

Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report
People clueless as UIDAI helpline number is mysteriously added to contact list

News

People clueless as UIDAI helpline number is mysteriously added to contact list

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, 15 मिनट में चार्ज होगी बैटरी

Vodafone Idea की Vi Movies and TV App पर यूजर्स देख पाएंगे Hungama का प्रीमियम कंटेंट

OnePlus 9 Pro और OnePlus 9E के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, दमदार कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी पावरफुल बैटरी

Realme GT 5G में होंगे दमदार फीचर्स, डिजाइन के साथ Specs भी हुए लीक

LG W41, LG W41+ और LG W41 Pro स्मार्टफोन्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

News

Huawei Mate X2 with 50MP primary camera announced
News
Huawei Mate X2 with 50MP primary camera announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be another phone to take this Galaxy Note feature

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be another phone to take this Galaxy Note feature
Here's how apps are extracting senstive information using location tracking

News

Here's how apps are extracting senstive information using location tracking
Apple MagSafe wireless charging case on the cards for iPhone 12 series and newer

News

Apple MagSafe wireless charging case on the cards for iPhone 12 series and newer
PS5 DualSense controller teardown showcases cause of stick drift issue

Gaming

PS5 DualSense controller teardown showcases cause of stick drift issue

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers