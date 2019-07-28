comscore How to get old Twitter interface back on web with few clicks
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to get old Twitter web interface back with few clicks
News

How to get old Twitter web interface back with few clicks

How To

Twitter's new design on the web is identical to its mobile and desktop apps but it has not gone down well with its users. If you are unhappy with the new look then here is how you can go back.

  • Published: July 28, 2019 2:12 PM IST
Twitter New Interface

Twitter recently introduced a big redesign for its desktop interface on the web. The new interface borrows a lot of design cues from its mobile and desktop application. While the design first introduced on mobile apps drew criticism, the web interface has also seen huge blow back. Twitter users have been venting their anger over the new design and have called the company to roll back to older design. The new design aims to make minimal UI the central theme across mobile, desktop and the web.

How to get old Twitter interface back on web

As soon as you log in to the new version, you will notice that the command menu has been moved to the left. The trending column, on the other hand, has been moved to the right side of the feed. The new interface no longer shows your tweets or follower count. The only way to check those data is to view your profile page. Twitter‘s decision to move trending section to the right has irked a lot of users. As with any system redesign, there is also a way to move back to the new interface.

WhatsApp Status: How to save disappearing photos and videos on Android

Also Read

WhatsApp Status: How to save disappearing photos and videos on Android

A Twitter user and software developer, Zusor, has shared a useful ‘do-it-yourself’ guide to bring back the old Twitter interface. Called as ‘GoodTwitter’, one can roll back to older interface with just a few clicks. In order to get the old interface, just open Twitter and follow these sequence of commands. Click on the three dots seen in the left-hand menu. Go to Settings and privacy >> About Twitter >> Directory. Now, you will see a new Twitter tab would have opened. In this page, click on Home at the top and you will be redirected to the old user interface.

According to The Next Web, GoodTwitter has been downloaded by nearly 35,000 Chrome and Firefox users. It has also received rave reviews on Reddit. While this neat little hack takes you back to old Twitter interface, it is not a permanent solution. You will have to manually visit the Directory to switch to older interface. While it is a small cost to pay for a solution that could make Twitter useful and familiar like before.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 28, 2019 2:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market
Deals
Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1 receive price cut in offline market
GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Check out deals on five new smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Check out deals on five new smartphones

Tata Sky Binge Review

Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut

Most Popular

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Manufacture in US or face tariffs, Trump warns Apple

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings

Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player

J&K youth dies while playing PUBG Mobile online game

Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in New Delhi

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get old Twitter interface back on web with few clicks

How To

How to get old Twitter interface back on web with few clicks
Twitter desktop version gets new look, users unhappy

News

Twitter desktop version gets new look, users unhappy
Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything
Twitter down? Well you are not alone

News

Twitter down? Well you are not alone
Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls

News

Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 Pro और Realme U1 के प्राइस में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

चीन की मदद से 2022 में अंतरिक्ष में अपने पहले व्यक्ति को भेजेगा पाकिस्तान

श्रीनगर में 'PUBG' खेल रहे एक युवक की मौत

Whatsapp बना रहा है डेस्कटॉप वर्जन, बिना मोबाइल के करेगा काम

पुराने पड़े Smartphone, Android Tablet से करें घर की सुरक्षा समेत ये 5 काम

News

Manufacture in US or face tariffs, Trump warns Apple
News
Manufacture in US or face tariffs, Trump warns Apple
Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings

News

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings
Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player

News

Reliance Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player
J&K youth dies while playing PUBG Mobile online game

News

J&K youth dies while playing PUBG Mobile online game
Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in New Delhi

News

Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in New Delhi