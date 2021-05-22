How to get PUBG Mobile redeem codes for May 2021, Win Rewards like Skins, Gun, Cosmetics, Premium Items for free

PUBG Mobile brings a bunch of redeem codes, but getting the free loots in the popular Battle Royale title is not as easy as it seems. Notably, PUBG Mobile redeem codes are time-restricted, but it does offer extra loot including cosmetics and other premium items which otherwise require payment if you want to try them. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Titans: The Last Stand teaser reveals interesting details

The BR game periodically gets redeem codes which can be availed on the official PUBG Mobile redemption center. In case you are looking for PUBG Mobile redeem codes for this month, here’s the list. For the newbies who are still confused as to how to redeem codes in the game, we have provided a simple guide to help you out. But before we proceed, it is worth mentioning that these codes are not meant to be used in India, as the game is banned in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India user data still lying online, is it a threat for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

How to get PUBG Mobile redeem codes in May 2021

PocketTactics have listed a few redeem codes in PUBG Mobile for May, 2021, that players can check before they expire. It includes the following Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile support, PUBG elements and more

BEAUTY

PEACE

HEALTH

LUCKY

HAPPINESS

RAMADANMUBARAK

RAMADANKAREEM

But as mentioned earlier, these codes are time-restricted, and most of the codes are availably only for limited users who claim them, hence it is advised to grab the freebies as soon as you can. Further players are suggested to keep a tab on Reddit to know about the availability of the redeemable codes. PocketTactics notes that PUBG Mobile Discord regularly features giveaways for UC or elite passes, so interested players can join them.

How to redeem PUBG Mobile codes and win Rewards

To use PUBG Mobile redeem codes, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: First up, open the official PUBG Mobile redemption center.

Step 2: Enter your character ID (that ranges from 8-15 characters), which you will find in the top left corner of the screen below your profile icon.

Step 3: After entering the unique ID, fill in the code, and a verification code to confirm you are not a bot.

Step 4: Once you have put the verification code in the last blank, select Redeem, if the code is not visible, hit refresh.

Step 5: Once the process is done, open the game and the rewards should reflect in the in-game mail.

That said, we would still like to bring the attention of the readers and note that these codes are usually deactivated by the developers after a stipulated time, hence we can’t assure whether these codes will still work or not.