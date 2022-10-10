The weather app has been on iPhones for a long time now. However, only recently, Apple introduced a feature that alerts users about weather conditions, especially bad weather. The feature was so far available in select regions including the US and UK, now it is coming to more regions. In India, the feature was spotted and appears to be ready to use in select regions. Also Read - iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

This feature is great if you often travel outside and are confused about whether it will rain or not. Also, with this feature, you can stay aware and not step out of the house in case the weather is severe.

How Apple does is, that it uses a feature called Next-hour precipitation. This sends weather forecasts with the help of national weather services. To use the feature, all you need to do is turn on a quick setting. That said, let's see how to get weather alerts on your iPhone.

Get weather alerts on your iPhone with the Weather App.

Before we get started, do note that this feature is only available in select regions.

Step 1: Open the Weather app on your iPhone. Make sure that you are on the latest version as it may not work if any bug is present in older versions of iOS.

Step 2: Once you open the app, tap on the hamburger/three vertical dots icon present at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Now, you will have to turn on notifications to receive the weather/rain alerts. Tap on Enable Notifications.

Step 4: Tap on Next-Hour Precipitation.

Step 5: After toggling on Next-hour precipitation, you will have to allow the Weather app to ‘Always’ use location services. Once you do this, the Weather app will send you notifications for your region.

Step 6: You can also toggle on Severe alerts to receive severe weather alerts of rain, snow, and other severe weather conditions.

It is worth noting that the app only sends weather updates of your location, which means if you travel to some other city, you will have to configure that city in the app.