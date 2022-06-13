WhatsApp pay has been around for a while now, but the Meta-owned messaging platform has not lured many to use the service. In an attempt to encourage users to use the WhatsApp Payments UPI platform, the company is now offering massive cashback on transactions made via the platform. This minimum value of cashback is Re 1. Also Read - WhatsApp Business for iOS might soon be able to detect the do not disturb mode

WhatsApp has announced to give a total of Rs 105 to users on their next payments. Users will get Rs 35 cashback on their next three payments. Notably, WhatsApp has not set any minimum transaction value for these transactions. Users can send as little as Re 1 and will still get a cashback of Rs 35.

This WhatsApp payment offer is a limited-time offer only and is available for select customers in India. This offer is not for

How to send money on WhatsApp to get the cashback

To send money to your friends and family via WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open the chatbox of the concerned person Tap on the payments option in the bottom right corner Select “Get started”> “Accept and Continue” Select your Bank from the list Verify your phone number by tapping on the “Verify” option. Make sure that your WhatsApp number is the same as the one registered with your Bank Once verified, add your bank and select the “Add” option>Continue Now that the bank has been added, enter the amount you want to send Click on “Next” Choose the payment option and enter the amount and verify your UPI pin Once you enter the PIN, your payment will be processed You will be redirected to your WhatsApp chat, where the amount you have transferred will reflect in the chat box

After this, the receiver will get the said amount and your bank will get credited with Rs 35. You have to make three transactions to get a total of Rs 105.