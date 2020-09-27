comscore How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide
News

How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

How To

In order to get started, you should first save your home and work addresses. There is nothing that you can't find on Google Maps if you are new to a place. Read on to know more about it.

  • Updated: September 27, 2020 3:30 PM IST
Google Maps AR Live View

Google Maps is a great app for navigation and directions on the go. It is undoubtedly the most-used platform to avoid getting stuck in traffic. You can also find services, shopping places, food & drink related places, exhibitions, Gyms, and libraries. There are other categories too and there is nothing that you can’t find on Google Maps if you are new to a place. In order to get started, you should first save your home and work addresses. Also Read - Google Maps uses AI to improve travel time accuracy for users

This will make it easier for you to travel using Google Maps and you won’t be required to enter your destination on a daily basis. Google Maps will also shorten your commute by getting the fastest route. To save your home and work, you need to sign in to Google Maps. In order to do that, you just need to some of the simple steps written below. Also Read - Apple Watch users to get new feature-packed Google Maps soon

Watch: Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

How to get started with the Google Maps

1. Save your home and work

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app. Also Read - Google Maps Live View AR feature helps pinpoint your location in crowded areas

Step 2: Tap Saved Save place. Under “Your lists,” tap Labeled.

Step 3: Enter your home or work address.

2. How to get info about restaurants and other places

In Google Maps, you can check for restaurants, top malls, comedy and storytelling places, live music and theater, beaches, top places in your city. Google says with iPhone 6s and up, you can use 3D Touch to find a place’s website, save a place, look up directions, and share a place. To turn on 3D Touch, go to the Settings app > General > Accessibility > 3D Touch > make sure the switch is on. Then, open Maps and hard press on a place.

Step 1: Open the Maps app on your phone.

Step 2: Search for a place or tap it on the map. You will find labels of restaurants, petrol, groceries, and others categories in “More” options.

Step 3: Alternatively, just scroll down and find Food & drink and City guide labels to find some good place.

Besides, Google has added a new feature that will be available by clicking on ‘COVID-19 info’ which will be available on the top right-hand corner of the screen. Using Maps, you can then get to know the pattern of increase or decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past week or so. Details like these will help determine if you’re safe visiting or should avoid going altogether. The feature is yet to reach all the devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 27, 2020 3:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 27, 2020 3:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google Meet unlimited video meeting offer ends on 30 September: Check details
News
Google Meet unlimited video meeting offer ends on 30 September: Check details
Nokia 7 Plus update brings September 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7 Plus update brings September 2020 security patch

OnePlus 8 gets steep price cut ahead of 8T launch

Deals

OnePlus 8 gets steep price cut ahead of 8T launch

How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

OnePlus 8T: Two crucial features officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch

News

OnePlus 8T: Two crucial features officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Google Meet unlimited video meeting offer ends on 30 September: Check details

Nokia 7 Plus update brings September 2020 security patch

OnePlus 8T: Two crucial features officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch

Samsung Galaxy A72 to be brand's first Penta-camera phone

Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide
Google Maps uses AI tech to improve future traffic prediction

News

Google Maps uses AI tech to improve future traffic prediction
Google Maps could finally get app-wide dark mode support

News

Google Maps could finally get app-wide dark mode support
Apple Watch users to get new feature-packed Google Maps

Wearables

Apple Watch users to get new feature-packed Google Maps
Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

News

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

हिंदी समाचार

Apple अगले महीने लॉन्च करेगा 'iPhone 12 'Mini' समेत ये नए फोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Tecno Spark 6 फोन 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम, 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Google's 22th Birthday 27 September 2020 : Google (गूगल) ने 22वें जन्मदिन पर बनाया शानदार डूडल (Doodle)

Instagram में इस बग की वजह से यूजर्स पर किया जा रहा था कंट्रोल, क्या आपको भी हुई ये परेशानी

Whatsapp में जुड़ने वाले हैं ये कमाल के 5 फीचर्स, चैटिंग का बदलेगा अंदाज

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

News

Google Meet unlimited video meeting offer ends on 30 September: Check details
News
Google Meet unlimited video meeting offer ends on 30 September: Check details
Nokia 7 Plus update brings September 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7 Plus update brings September 2020 security patch
OnePlus 8T: Two crucial features officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch

News

OnePlus 8T: Two crucial features officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch
Samsung Galaxy A72 to be brand's first Penta-camera phone

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 to be brand's first Penta-camera phone
Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

News

Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers