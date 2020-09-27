How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

Google Maps is a great app for navigation and directions on the go. It is undoubtedly the most-used platform to avoid getting stuck in traffic. You can also find services, shopping places, food & drink related places, exhibitions, Gyms, and libraries. There are other categories too and there is nothing that you can’t find on Google Maps if you are new to a place. In order to get started, you should first save your home and work addresses. Also Read - Google Maps uses AI to improve travel time accuracy for users

This will make it easier for you to travel using Google Maps and you won’t be required to enter your destination on a daily basis. Google Maps will also shorten your commute by getting the fastest route. To save your home and work, you need to sign in to Google Maps. In order to do that, you just need to some of the simple steps written below. Also Read - Apple Watch users to get new feature-packed Google Maps soon

How to get started with the Google Maps

1. Save your home and work

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app. Also Read - Google Maps Live View AR feature helps pinpoint your location in crowded areas

Step 2: Tap Saved Save place. Under “Your lists,” tap Labeled.

Step 3: Enter your home or work address.

2. How to get info about restaurants and other places

In Google Maps, you can check for restaurants, top malls, comedy and storytelling places, live music and theater, beaches, top places in your city. Google says with iPhone 6s and up, you can use 3D Touch to find a place’s website, save a place, look up directions, and share a place. To turn on 3D Touch, go to the Settings app > General > Accessibility > 3D Touch > make sure the switch is on. Then, open Maps and hard press on a place.

Step 1: Open the Maps app on your phone.

Step 2: Search for a place or tap it on the map. You will find labels of restaurants, petrol, groceries, and others categories in “More” options.

Step 3: Alternatively, just scroll down and find Food & drink and City guide labels to find some good place.

Besides, Google has added a new feature that will be available by clicking on ‘COVID-19 info’ which will be available on the top right-hand corner of the screen. Using Maps, you can then get to know the pattern of increase or decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past week or so. Details like these will help determine if you’re safe visiting or should avoid going altogether. The feature is yet to reach all the devices.