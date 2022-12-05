How to get the lowest price on your favourite product using Google Chrome

While you ought to be smart while shopping, no matter if it is online or in a market, there are several tools that can assist you in finding better deals. Especially, when you are shopping online, you have to rummage through a plethora of websites to find the best deal on your favourite product. Also Read - How to save any webpage or website as pdf on Windows and Mac

Typically, you compare prices on different websites, check offers on them, and see which platform is selling the product of your choice for the lowest price. Sometimes a product is available only on select platforms and in cases like this, you can resort to keeping a tab on the prices of that product. There are several tools that can do that for you. Joining them is Google Chrome.

With the latest update that brings it up to version 108.0.5359.94, Google Chrome for PC lets you track the prices of your favourite product just so you can buy it when it becomes down to the lowest price. This tool is in-built now in Google Chrome, which means you do not need a third-party price tracker. Although this is not a new first, it is reliable over others. Many Chrome plug-ins are often found to be snooping on your browser activities, so you can never be sure about them. So, better safe than sorry. Google Chrome's in-built tool will "save money and time as you shop."

How to get the Google Chrome price tracker

First, you need to ensure you have the latest version of Google Chrome on your PC or Mac. You can do that by going to the About Chrome page inside the browser settings. If your machine is running an old version of Google Chrome, navigating to the About Chrome page automatically begins downloading the latest version. After the update is downloaded, the browser will install the new version, but it will ask you to relaunch the browser. That means everything you are working on will be closed momentarily. You must ensure that your important files and online work are saved before you hit the relaunch button on Google Chrome.

After you have ensured your Chrome browser is up to date, go to any product of your choice on an online store. If you are on a listing’s page, the address bar will show a bell icon with the plus sign, meant to represent track price functionality. Click that icon and Chrome will accept your request to track the price of the same product for as long as you want. Whenever there will be a drop in the price of the product, Google will send an email to you. For that, you must ensure that you are signed into Google Chrome with the preferred email address. In case you want Google Chrome to stop tracking prices, click Tracking prices in the address bar and then click Untrack.