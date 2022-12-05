comscore How to get the lowest price on your favourite product using Google Chrome
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Get The Lowest Price On Your Favourite Product Using Google Chrome
News

How to get the lowest price on your favourite product using Google Chrome

How To

Google Chrome now lets you track the prices of your favourite product just so you can buy it when it becomes down to the lowest price.

chrome

While you ought to be smart while shopping, no matter if it is online or in a market, there are several tools that can assist you in finding better deals. Especially, when you are shopping online, you have to rummage through a plethora of websites to find the best deal on your favourite product. Also Read - How to save any webpage or website as pdf on Windows and Mac

Typically, you compare prices on different websites, check offers on them, and see which platform is selling the product of your choice for the lowest price. Sometimes a product is available only on select platforms and in cases like this, you can resort to keeping a tab on the prices of that product. There are several tools that can do that for you. Joining them is Google Chrome. Also Read - Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year

With the latest update that brings it up to version 108.0.5359.94, Google Chrome for PC lets you track the prices of your favourite product just so you can buy it when it becomes down to the lowest price. This tool is in-built now in Google Chrome, which means you do not need a third-party price tracker. Although this is not a new first, it is reliable over others. Many Chrome plug-ins are often found to be snooping on your browser activities, so you can never be sure about them. So, better safe than sorry. Google Chrome’s in-built tool will “save money and time as you shop.” Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

google chrome, chrome android, chrome price track

How to get the Google Chrome price tracker

First, you need to ensure you have the latest version of Google Chrome on your PC or Mac. You can do that by going to the About Chrome page inside the browser settings. If your machine is running an old version of Google Chrome, navigating to the About Chrome page automatically begins downloading the latest version. After the update is downloaded, the browser will install the new version, but it will ask you to relaunch the browser. That means everything you are working on will be closed momentarily. You must ensure that your important files and online work are saved before you hit the relaunch button on Google Chrome.

After you have ensured your Chrome browser is up to date, go to any product of your choice on an online store. If you are on a listing’s page, the address bar will show a bell icon with the plus sign, meant to represent track price functionality. Click that icon and Chrome will accept your request to track the price of the same product for as long as you want. Whenever there will be a drop in the price of the product, Google will send an email to you. For that, you must ensure that you are signed into Google Chrome with the preferred email address. In case you want Google Chrome to stop tracking prices, click Tracking prices in the address bar and then click Untrack.

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 12:36 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games
News
Govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games
Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you

Mobiles

Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 brings maps, Doom Slayer, more

Gaming

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 brings maps, Doom Slayer, more

New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

Gaming

New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

How to recall or replace a sent email in Microsoft Outlook

How To

How to recall or replace a sent email in Microsoft Outlook

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft India hikes prices of products, services by up to 11 percent: Details here

Govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games

Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 brings maps, Doom Slayer, more

New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial