How to get the MIUI 12 Control Center on any Android phone

We are currently living in very confusing times when it comes down to the software used on phones. On one hand, we have Android skins like Xiaomi's MIUI 12 that are increasingly bringing the iOS-like experience to Android. On the other hand iOS 14 brings widgets into play that takes the interface a step closer towards being like Android. Either way, if you are on a Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco Android device, chances are your phone will be receiving the MIUI 12 update soon enough, bringing the new features and the new iOS-like control center to the interface.

However, if you're not using the MIUI ecosystem, or simply cannot wait until your phones get MIUI 12, here is how you can use an app to experience the MIUI 12 Control Center on your device easily.

All you need to do is download this app called 'Mi Control Center'. If you don't find the app on the Play Store you can grab the latest apk for it from APK Mirror. Follow the remaining steps once you have downloaded the app.

Step 1: Install the downloaded APK file



Navigate to the ‘Downloads’ folder and locate the APK file you just downloaded. Open and install it to get Mi Control Center running on your phone.

Step 2: Set up the app

Mi Control Center will require Accessibility and Notifications permissions to run effectively so grant it those two when asked. You will then see the apps main page where you can customize plenty of settings.

Step 3: Explore and customize how you want the Control Center to show

Go through the various options in the Mi Control Center app and explore what elements you can change. The app is pretty flexible and will let you choose between the regular MIUI 11 notifications bar with the controls combined or the new MIUI 12 style where you can swipe from one side to access the notifications, and from the other to access quick control shortcuts.

Customize your MIUI 12 Control Center look

Once you dive deeper into the menus in the app, you can set up other elements like the icon grids, shapes, sizes among others. Note that some features and settings will require you to buy the paid version of the application. However, all things considered, the, we think the free, barebones version of Mi Control Center is enough to give you the complete MIUI 12 look and feel.