How to get your account verified on Instagram

Instagram allows users on the platform to get their accounts verified by giving them a blue tick or "verified badge", as the company calls it. This badge helps differentiate users between fake and authentic accounts of public figures, brands and others on the platform. Notably, Instagram says that the blue tick should not be considered "a symbol to show importance, authority, or subject matter expertise."

Here are the steps that you can follow to get your Instagram account verified now. Do note, that just because you applied to get the verified badge, does not mean that you will get it. Also, the company can take away the badge anytime they want, if the account is caught violating any platform rules and policies.

How to get your Instagram account verified

Open your Instagram account and log in Tap on the profile picture in the bottom right corner Open the menu by tapping on the horizontal lines in the top right corner Go to Settings>Account>Request Verification Enter your full name and then upload the documents required to verify your identification such as photo ID, business documents Once done, tap on “Submit”

Once you submit your request, in the span of 30 days, you will get to know if the account has been verified or not. If your request is denied, you re-apply for it again in the next 30 days. Notably, Instagram has clarified, "Applying for a verified badge multiple times before receiving a decision will cancel your application."

Do note, that once your account has been verified, they cannot change the username and your verification cannot be transferred to any other account. Also, getting your account verified on Instagram, does not automatically verify your account on Facebook.

If you get the verified badge by using false or misleading information, Instagram will remove the badge and “may take additional action to disable your account”.