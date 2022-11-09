Telegram recently launched its paid subscription called Telegram Premium. The Premium subscription offers a host of benefits such as doubled limits for channels, faster download speeds, higher file size limit, and more. Also Read - Telegram update brings collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages, Halloween stickers, more to the app

Telegram Premium was launched at a price of Rs 469 per month in June, however, last month i.e. in October, its price was reduced to Rs 179 per month. At that price, it is now way more affordable.

Interestingly, Telegram also allows a user to gift a Premium subscription to anyone on the platform. It means you can gift the paid plan to your friends or family members.

In this article, we will show you how you can easily gift Telegram Premium to your friends and family.

Gift Telegram Premium to your friends

Make sure you update the application on your smartphone as the gifting option may not be visible if you aren’t on the latest version of the app. With that said, let’s see the steps.

Step 1: Open Telegram on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open your friend’s or family member’s, or the user’s chat to whom you want to gift Telegram Premium.

Step 3: Tap on the user’s profile (click on the name or the profile photo at the top).

Step 4: Now, From all the options that you see, tap on the three horizontal dots (more button).

Step 5: Lastly, look for the Gift Premium option and tap on it. Once you follow this step, the Premium subscription will be gifted to the other user with a unique animated message.

Gifting Telegram Premium to your friends can be a great idea as it offers several features. One of the highlighting features includes Voice to Text, which converts voice messages to text. It also has other features such as higher file size limit, faster downloads, doubled limits, unique stickers, animated profile picture, chat management, and an Ad-free experience.