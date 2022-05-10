comscore How to hide Instagram conversation: A step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Hide Chats Messages Instagram Android Ios
News

How to hide messages on Instagram

How To

Here are two ways how you can hide your DMs on Instagram without deleting them.

Untitled design - 2022-05-10T105436.354

Image: Pexels

Instagram has many tricks up its sleeves that keep the users more engaged and happy. One of such features is hiding Instagram conversations. If you have particular chats on Instagram that you do not want anyone to read, even if they get access to other DMs on the platform, you can choose to hide these specific chats.

While Instagram does not give you an option to “Hide chats” but there are other ways you can get the desired outcome.

How to hide chats on Instagram

There are two ways to hide your conversations on Instagram. Follow these steps to hide your personal DMs that you don’t want anyone to see.

Method 1

  1. Open the Instagram app on Android or iPhone and go to chats
  2. Open the chat you want to hide
  3. Simply swipe up to activate the vanish mode for hiding the chat

Now you can continue with your conversation. They will disappear once the recipient or recipients have read your text. You can share GIFs, images and videos in this mode which will also disappear once they are seen.

You can turn off this mode by simply swiping up again. Do note that users who are a part of that particular conversation can still take screenshots and report messages.

Method 2

  1. Open your profile and tap on three menu lines at the top right corner
  2. Settings>Account> Switch Account Type>Switch to Business account
  3. Once done, go to the messages section and open the chat you want to hide
  4. Now tap on the ‘Move to General” option
  5. Go back to Settings and switch to the personal account, your concerned chats will disappear
  6. To unhide these chats you will have to switch your account back to your business account and move that chat to “primary” from “general”

This way you can visit your hidden chats again. Notably, using Vanish mode is recommended more from the above-mentioned two methods.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price in India revealed
News
Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price in India revealed
Google will kill all call recording apps on Android tomorrow

Apps

Google will kill all call recording apps on Android tomorrow

What to expect from Google I/O 2022

News

What to expect from Google I/O 2022

List of Xiaomi devices that will get the Android 13 update soon

Mobiles

List of Xiaomi devices that will get the Android 13 update soon

How to Create a Signature for PDF Documents on a PC

How To

How to Create a Signature for PDF Documents on a PC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price in India revealed

Google will kill all call recording apps on Android tomorrow

What to expect from Google I/O 2022

Apple Car development: Ford veteran joins Apple team

Asus launches new Zenbook Pro, Zenbook S series laptops

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 10 May 2022: आज फ्री में पाएं Skin और बंडल, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

Realme GT Neo 3T भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कैमरा फीचर्स हुए लीक

Vivo X80, X80 Pro की कीमत और फीचर्स हुए लीक, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Realme Pad 5G के स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, मिलेगी 8,360mAh की बैटरी और...

Apple iOS 15.5 अपडेट के साथ जोड़ेगा पुराना फीचर! प्लेबैक स्पीड कर सकेंगे एडजस्ट

Latest Videos

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

Features

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more
Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999