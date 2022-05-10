Instagram has many tricks up its sleeves that keep the users more engaged and happy. One of such features is hiding Instagram conversations. If you have particular chats on Instagram that you do not want anyone to read, even if they get access to other DMs on the platform, you can choose to hide these specific chats.

While Instagram does not give you an option to “Hide chats” but there are other ways you can get the desired outcome.

How to hide chats on Instagram

There are two ways to hide your conversations on Instagram. Follow these steps to hide your personal DMs that you don’t want anyone to see.

Method 1

Open the Instagram app on Android or iPhone and go to chats Open the chat you want to hide Simply swipe up to activate the vanish mode for hiding the chat

Now you can continue with your conversation. They will disappear once the recipient or recipients have read your text. You can share GIFs, images and videos in this mode which will also disappear once they are seen.

You can turn off this mode by simply swiping up again. Do note that users who are a part of that particular conversation can still take screenshots and report messages.

Method 2

Open your profile and tap on three menu lines at the top right corner Settings>Account> Switch Account Type>Switch to Business account Once done, go to the messages section and open the chat you want to hide Now tap on the ‘Move to General” option Go back to Settings and switch to the personal account, your concerned chats will disappear To unhide these chats you will have to switch your account back to your business account and move that chat to “primary” from “general”

This way you can visit your hidden chats again. Notably, using Vanish mode is recommended more from the above-mentioned two methods.