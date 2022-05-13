Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms right now. Protecting users’ privacy is one thing that is very important but still a tricky thing. Even though Instagram does provide a lot of privacy controls, but there are a few things users still need to take care of themselves with a few tricks. In case you don’t want everyone on the platform to see your Instagram followers or following list, here’s how you can hide them now. Also Read - How to use sad face filter on Snapchat, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

How to hide Instagram followers or following list

There are a few ways you can hide the following list and followers on Instagram. If you have a private account, you cannot hide the number of followers but you can still hide who is actually following you and who you follow. Also Read - Instagram trends: From Shark Tank India to Hera Pheri, here are the memes Indians loved sharing

One way to keep specific users from viewing your profile is by blocking them. The blocked users cannot search for your profile or find any details like followers or following list of your account. The only way they can do all that is if they use some other account. Also Read - Instagram to begin testing NFTs this week in the US: All you need to know

To block any user, all you need to do is go to their profile, tap on the three dot menu in the top right corner and select block.

If you think, blocking is a bit extreme, you can always choose to remove these users from your account. This way, they will have to send you a request to follow and get access to your posts and other data again.

Instagram also offers an option to restrict users on the platform. This option is also buried in the profile menu, just like the Block option.

For the unversed, restricted users will not get access to certain information including your online status when you are active and view your stories. They will also be not able to see the “seen” option when you are done reading their messages on the platform.

According to Instagram, “Only their new comments on your posts will be visible to them and you can choose to see comments by tapping View Comments. You can tap Approve if you want other people to see their comments as well. After that, you can tap Approve to confirm or you can delete or ignore their comment.”