comscore How to hide followers and following list on Instagram: All you need to know
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Hide Instagram Followers Following List Block Restrict
News

How to hide Instagram followers and following list: All you need to know

How To

Instagram users have the option to block and remove users from their friend list if they want to keep them from seeing your followers and following list.

Untitled design - 2022-05-13T152029.288

Image: Pexels

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms right now. Protecting users’ privacy is one thing that is very important but still a tricky thing. Even though Instagram does provide a lot of privacy controls, but there are a few things users still need to take care of themselves with a few tricks. In case you don’t want everyone on the platform to see your Instagram followers or following list, here’s how you can hide them now. Also Read - How to use sad face filter on Snapchat, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

How to hide Instagram followers or following list

There are a few ways you can hide the following list and followers on Instagram. If you have a private account, you cannot hide the number of followers but you can still hide who is actually following you and who you follow. Also Read - Instagram trends: From Shark Tank India to Hera Pheri, here are the memes Indians loved sharing

One way to keep specific users from viewing your profile is by blocking them. The blocked users cannot search for your profile or find any details like followers or following list of your account. The only way they can do all that is if they use some other account. Also Read - Instagram to begin testing NFTs this week in the US: All you need to know

To block any user, all you need to do is go to their profile, tap on the three dot menu in the top right corner and select block.

If you think, blocking is a bit extreme, you can always choose to remove these users from your account. This way, they will have to send you a request to follow and get access to your posts and other data again.

Instagram also offers an option to restrict users on the platform. This option is also buried in the profile menu, just like the Block option.

For the unversed, restricted users will not get access to certain information including your online status when you are active and view your stories. They will also be not able to see the “seen” option when you are done reading their messages on the platform.

According to Instagram, “Only their new comments on your posts will be visible to them and you can choose to see comments by tapping View Comments. You can tap Approve if you want other people to see their comments as well. After that, you can tap Approve to confirm or you can delete or ignore their comment.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk applies brakes on $44 billion Twitter deal
News
Elon Musk applies brakes on $44 billion Twitter deal
Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a, months after mocking Apple

Mobiles

Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a, months after mocking Apple

How to hide followers and following list on Instagram

How To

How to hide followers and following list on Instagram

Top five Android phones to buy under Rs 8,000

Photo Gallery

Top five Android phones to buy under Rs 8,000

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G India launch date announced

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G India launch date announced

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk's Tesla puts India entry plan on hold: Here's why

Subhash Chandra talks about use of technology in society at IIIT Hyderabad

Elon Musk applies brakes on $44 billion Twitter deal

Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a, months after mocking Apple

Battlegrounds Mobile India 'game-changing' update is now rolling out

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में आज से 24 मई तक मिलेंगे Haven Guardian Bundle समेत कई खास रिवॉर्ड्स, यहां जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Apple iOS 15.5 RC हुआ रोल आउट, जानें क्या है नया और कहां से करें डाउनलोड

Dr. Subhash Chandra का IIIT हैदराबाद में सेमिनार, कहा- टेक्नोलॉजी से मनुष्य का गहरा नाता

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, फ्री मिल रही FFWS Beanie पेट स्किन

BGMI 2.0 Update का इंतजार हुआ खत्म, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड और उठाएं नए फीचर्स का फायदा

Latest Videos

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999