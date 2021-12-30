comscore How to archive old posts on Instagram without deleting them
How to hide Instagram posts without deleting them

How To

Instagram has an "Archive" feature that will let you hide your posts from the Instagram profile grid without deleting them. These archived posts can be un-archived as per the users' choice.

Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps on the internet. Since the platform keeps on introducing new features like Reels, Reels Remix, Link stickers and so on every other day, users love to post several images or videos on their accounts. However, there comes a time when you want to declutter these posts from your profile, but they are still too good to be deleted. For cases like these, Instagram has an “Archive” feature that will let you hide your posts from the Instagram profile without deleting them. Also Read - How to add your favourite song from Spotify in a Instagram Story

This way, you will have your own personal vault on the social media platform that will be accessible to the user any time they want. They can even pick any archived Story they like and post it on Stories whenever they like. Notably, the archived posts can be un-archived as per the users’ choice. Also Read - Instagram to focus on videos, messaging, transparency, creators in 2022, says Adam Mosseri

Here are a few steps that you need to follow to archive your Instagram posts Also Read - Top Instagram features that are inspired by TikTok

How to hide Instagram posts without deleting them

  1. Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and tap on the post you want to archive
  2. Tap on the three dots icon in the top right corner of the post
  3. Select “Archive”

Instagram, Instagram Selfie sticker feature, how to use instagram selfie sticker feature, instagram update, meta, metaverse, facebook

How to review Archived Stories, posts and live on Instagram

  1. Open your Instagram profile on your smartphone
  2. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner
  3. Select “Archive”
  4. From the drop-down in the top left corner select any option from Stories archive, Posts archive and Live archive
  5. You can then tap on the desired post, tap on the dots icon in the top right corner
  6. You will then see two options: Delete, Show on Profile

You can select the preferred option and you are good to go. This is a good feature for those who want to revamp their Instagram profile, kind of like “New Year, New You”!

  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 5:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2021 5:33 PM IST

Best Sellers