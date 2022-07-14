Instagram is evidently one of the biggest social media platforms and it is consistently getting new features every now and then. A year back, Instagram added a feature that allowed users to hike like counts on the app. However, even today, users don’t know that it’s possible, and it’s just a few clicks away. Also Read - How to send any emoji as Message Reaction on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Hiding likes on Instagram is one of the ways of doing away with social (media) anxiety, as you may be able to focus more on the content that you post on the platform rather than worrying about how many likes your post received. In this story, we’ll show you how you can hide the like count on Instagram. Also Read - How to change language settings on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

There are three different ways you can hide likes on the Instagram platform – (1) Hide like count while posting, (2) Hide like count from an individual Post, and (3) Hide like count from all posts. Also Read - How to use Instagram to share posts with other social media channels

How to disable like count on Instagram

Hide like count while posting

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your device.

Step 2: Swipe from left to right to post an image.

Step 3: Now, select an image to post from the gallery and hit Next until you reach the last step of sharing.

Step 4: Here, tap on the ‘Advanced settings,’ at the bottom.

Step 5: Turn on the ‘Hide Like and View Counts’ button.

Now, the post that your’re sharing won’t have like count.

Hike like count from an individual Post

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your device.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon on the right corner.

Step 3: Find the post from which you want to hide the like count and open it.

Step 4: Now, tap on the three dots on the top right side of the post.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Hide like count.’

Now, the like counts from that particular post will be hidden. No one will be able to see how many likes that particular post has.

However, you will still be able to see who liked the post, and if you tap on the names (of the people who recently liked your post), you will be able to see the like counts. But note that only you will be able to see the count.

Hide like count from all posts

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your device.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon on the right corner.

Step 3: Tap on the Hamburger icon on the top right corner (it looks like three horizontal lines).

Step 4: Open Settings.

Step 5: Tap on Privacy.

Step 6: Click on Posts.

Step 7: Turn on the ‘Hide Like and View Counts’ button.

Now, the likes and even the view counts on all of your posts will be hidden.