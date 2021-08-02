We have all been there. The place where getting the maximum likes on a photo or video is of utmost importance. The place where we are compelled into thinking that getting numbers is the ultimate achievement for us. If this is where you are, its time to stop thinking of like counts and self confidence as one thing. Also Read - How to download Instagram videos on Android, iOS, PC

It seems like Facebook has well understood this, precisely why we now have the ability to hide likes on both the Facebook and the Instagram app. If this intrigues and you have finally decided to keep your sanity in exchange for visible like counts, here’s what you need to do. Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: How to send Friendship Day wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

How to hide likes on Instagram?

Introduced some time ago, the feature is now live on the Instagram. A few steps later, neither you nor others will be required to see the likes on your new or old posts. Also Read - Facebook is finally bringing 'smart glasses' in collaboration with Ray-Ban

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Head to your profile section and tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner.

Step 3: Select the Settings option and then the Privacy option.

Step 4: This is where you will find the Posts option. Tap on it.

Step 5: Enable the ‘Hide Like and View Counts.’ This will hide other accounts’ like and view counts.

To hide likes from a previous post, here’s what to do:

Step 1: Select the three-dotted option on a post.

Step 2: Now, you will find the Hide Like Count option. Tap on it. To start showing the hidden likes, repeat the process and then select the Unhide Like Count option.

For new posts, you can select the advanced settings option while posting to enable the option.

How to hide likes on Facebook?

For Facebook, we have another simple process to follow if you aim to hide your like/reaction count. This is what needs to be done:

Step 1: Go to the Facebook app.

Step 2: Select the hamburger menu option in the bottom.

Step 3: Now, scroll down a bit to see the Settings & Privacy option and select it.

Step 4: Following this, tap on the Settings option.

Step 5: Now, just scroll until you find the Reaction preferences option under News Feed preference. Go for it.

Step 6: This is where you will find two options: the option to hide others’ likes and the option to hide likes on your posts. Choose whichever one you want and its done.

This is when you are likely to feel light from all the social media tension, considering the heaviness of like counts is gone. The cheesiness apart, at least getting the highest likes won’t be your agenda anymore.

If you have followed the steps, let us know how you feel post it.