How to hide Memories in Google Photos

From hiding photos of specific people to some pets to pictures from a specific time span in Google Photos, here are the steps you can follow.

Highlights

Untitled design - 2022-11-21T170610.149

Image: Google

Google Photos allows its users to hide certain images if they want to. The platform has a Memories feature that shows a look back at old pictures based on the occasions, locations and more. These pictures can some times stir up old painful memories, for example, a breakup, the loss of a loved one and more. Also Read - Google rolls out Material You toggle to Docs, Sheets, Slides

Google introduced a new feature to hide such memories last year. Here are the quick steps you can follow to hide unwanted memories from Google Photos. Also Read - Android 13 based ColorOS 13 arrives on more Oppo smartphones: Check list here

How to hide painful or unwanted memories from Google Photos

  1. Open Google Photos, you will then see a Story-like format Spotlight, Recent Highlights, One Year Ago and more.
  2. Tap on any of these creations and go to the Settings icon placed at the bottom right of the options like favorite an image, share it or further interact with settings.
  3. Now open the “Memories Settings” from the menu.
  4. You can now choose the pictures you want to hide

Users have a choice to select specific people or pets, they dont want to appear in the memories. From Settings, you can choose “Hide People and Pets”. Just tap on people or pets you don’t want to see. Unfortunately, Google Photos will hide the said subject from the photo but they’d still appear in the memories. You can still come across these images when scrolling through the Photo View. If you are not okay with that, you can choose to delete such images entirely. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you search for businesses and shop from them: How to use it

Users also have a choice of hiding images from a specific time period. They can simply tap on “Add Dates” in Settings and hide pictures from that particular time frame. Notably, you can hide images as far as 1970.

Additionally, Google Photos also allows users to opt for “Advanced Settings” where they can specify the types of creations they want to see in the Memories like animations, collages, and cinematic, by turning the toggle on and off.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 5:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2022 5:49 PM IST
