Instagram has a lot of features similar to WhatsApp, and Facebook like hiding online status. The status shows whether the user is online or last active. This feature can be great for many, others not so much. The same feature is also available on Messenger. Disabling the activity status on social media platforms can help users avoid stalking. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to disable activity status on Instagram.

How to hide your online status on Instagram

Open the Instagram app and tap on the profile in the bottom right corner Now tap on the menu icon in the top right corner Open “Settings” and tap on the “Privacy” option Select “Activity Status” Turn off the toggle for Activity Status

Notably, after turning off the activity status, no one from your friend list on the platform will be able to see your last seen. However, if you open a chat to see a message, the sender will see the "seen" option. This option just hides the user's activity on the platform.

For the unversed, today, Instagram has announced Subscriptions for creators on its platform. Instagram said that with Subscriptions, creators will be able to "develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits."

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉 Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

– Subscriber Lives

– Subscriber Stories

– Subscriber Badges We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022

Instagram said that it is starting to test subscriptions on its platform with a limited number of creators from the US. “Starting today, we’re beginning to test subscriptions with a handful of creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a “subscribe” button on their profile,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.