How to hide your online status on Instagram

Notably, after turning off the activity status, no one from your friend list on Instagram will be able to see your last seen.

Image: Pixabay

Instagram has a lot of features similar to WhatsApp, and Facebook like hiding online status. The status shows whether the user is online or last active. This feature can be great for many, others not so much. The same feature is also available on Messenger. Disabling the activity status on social media platforms can help users avoid stalking. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to disable activity status on Instagram. Also Read - Instagram starts testing subscription service for creators

  1. Open the Instagram app and tap on the profile in the bottom right corner
  2. Now tap on the menu icon in the top right corner
  3. Open “Settings” and tap on the “Privacy” option
  4. Select “Activity Status”
  5.  Turn off the toggle for Activity Status

Notably, after turning off the activity status, no one from your friend list on the platform will be able to see your last seen. However, if you open a chat to see a message, the sender will see the “seen” option. This option just hides the user’s activity on the platform. Also Read - How to use multiple Instagram account on one app

For the unversed, today, Instagram has announced Subscriptions for creators on its platform. Instagram said that with Subscriptions, creators will be able to “develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits.” Also Read - Meta’s Spanish language moderators describe harrowing tale of working amid pandemic

Instagram said that it is starting to test subscriptions on its platform with a limited number of creators from the US. “Starting today, we’re beginning to test subscriptions with a handful of creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a “subscribe” button on their profile,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.

  Published Date: January 20, 2022 6:25 PM IST

Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Apps

Instagram introduces subscription for creators
How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps
Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

News

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare
Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids

Apps

Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids

