The Recents folder in iPhone's Photos app houses all the images and videos that you have clicked using your iPhone or downloaded from various apps such as messaging apps and social media apps on your iPhone. All of these photos and videos are visible to everyone who can access your iPhone's camera app. But there are times when you don't want people to see specific images that you have stored in the Photos app. Be it a surprise birthday gift that you have planned for your partner or a photo that you want to surprise your kids with or weird and wacky moments that you have cherished in the past but don't want others to see – there are moments that you don't want to share with anyone.

To make all such images and videos stay clear of prying eyes, the Photos app has an option that enables users to hide and unhide images and video from the public eye. If you are looking for a way to hide your photos and videos (and unhide them when needed), we've got you covered. Here is how you can hide or unhide photos on your iPhone or iPad.

Here’s how you can hide a photo on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhones.

Step 2: Next, select the photo or video that you want to hide.

Step 3: Now, tap the Share button and then tap the Hide option.

Step 4: Lastly, confirm your selection by tapping the Hide button again.

Here’s how you can unhide a photo on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhone and then tap the Albums tab.

Step 2: Next, scroll down and tap the Hidden option under Utilities. Here you will see all the images and videos that you have hidden from the original folder.

Step 3: Now, select the photo or video that you want to unhide by tapping it.

Step 4: Lastly, tap the Share button and then tap the Unhide button.

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPad. If the sidebar is hidden, tap the sidebar icon in the upper-left corner of the app.

Step 2: Now scroll down until you see the Hidden option under the Utilities section.

Step 3: Next, select the photo or video that you want to unhide by tapping it.

Step 4: Lastly, tap the Share button and then tap the Unhide option.