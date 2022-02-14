comscore How to hide (and unhide) photos on iPhones and iPads
How to hide photos on iPhones and iPads

You can also unhide photos and videos in the Photos app on iPhones and iPads. Here's an easy guide for you.

The Recents folder in iPhone’s Photos app houses all the images and videos that you have clicked using your iPhone or downloaded from various apps such as messaging apps and social media apps on your iPhone. All of these photos and videos are visible to everyone who can access your iPhone’s camera app. But there are times when you don’t want people to see specific images that you have stored in the Photos app. Be it a surprise birthday gift that you have planned for your partner or a photo that you want to surprise your kids with or weird and wacky moments that you have cherished in the past but don’t want others to see – there are moments that you don’t want to share with anyone. Also Read - iPhone 13 up for grabs with massive discount on Flipkart: Check out the deal

To make all such images and videos stay clear of prying eyes, the Photos app has an option that enables users to hide and unhide images and video from the public eye. If you are looking for a way to hide your photos and videos (and unhide them when needed), we’ve got you covered. Here is how you can hide or unhide photos on your iPhone or iPad. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there’s a catch

Here’s how you can hide a photo on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhones.
Step 2: Next, select the photo or video that you want to hide.
Step 3: Now, tap the Share button and then tap the Hide option.
Step 4: Lastly, confirm your selection by tapping the Hide button again. Also Read - How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

Here’s how you can unhide a photo on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhone and then tap the Albums tab.
Step 2: Next, scroll down and tap the Hidden option under Utilities. Here you will see all the images and videos that you have hidden from the original folder.
Step 3: Now, select the photo or video that you want to unhide by tapping it.
Step 4: Lastly, tap the Share button and then tap the Unhide button.

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPad. If the sidebar is hidden, tap the sidebar icon in the upper-left corner of the app.
Step 2: Now scroll down until you see the Hidden option under the Utilities section.
Step 3: Next, select the photo or video that you want to unhide by tapping it.
Step 4: Lastly, tap the Share button and then tap the Unhide option.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 7:10 PM IST

Best Sellers