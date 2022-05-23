comscore How to hide subscribers on YouTube
Here’s how you can hide subscribers on YouTube

The users can also choose to make which channels they are subscribed to private or public.

How to hide YouTube subscribers

YouTube has a massive user base across the globe. With each passing day, the video-streaming platform is increasing this user base. YouTube subscriber base decides the popularity of a particular channel. But some users may not want to showcase their subscriber count for some or the other reason. Also Read - YouTube's player will now show the 'most replayed' parts of a video to save your time

The video streaming app does provide an option to hide the subscribers. If you hide your subscriber count, it won’t be publicly visible to others on YouTube. You can still see your subscriber count from YouTube Studio.
In order to do that, you need to follow these steps: Also Read - How to redeem YouTube Premium code: A step-by-step guide

Sign in to your Google Account.
Go to YouTube Studio.
Click Settings and then Channel and then Advanced settings.
Under “Subscriber count,” uncheck “Display the number of people subscribed to my channel.”
Click Save. Also Read - Youtube Shorts gets Green Screen feature on iOS, here's how to use it

Under Private Setting:

When your subscriptions are set to private, no other users can see what channels you subscribe to. Your account does not show in a channel’s Subscribers List, even if you’re subscribed.

Note: If you participate in a subscriber-only live chat, other viewers will publicly see you’re subscribed to the channel.

Under Public Setting:

When your subscriptions are set to public, other users can see what channels you subscribe to. Your subscriptions are listed on your channel homepage. Your account is listed in the Subscribers List for any channel you subscribe to.

How to make your channel subscriptions public or private
Sign in to YouTube.
In the top right, click your profile picture
Click Settings Settings.
In the left Menu, select Privacy.
Turn on or off Keep all my subscriptions private.

  Published Date: May 23, 2022 11:02 PM IST

