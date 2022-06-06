Instagram is one of the most popular photo and video-sharing apps in the world. It is also incredibly addictive in nature. Just when you thought that you have caught up with all the updates from your friends and family members and other accounts that you follow, it will show you suggested posts, which you can go about scrolling…well, for ever. Also Read - Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?

Now, these suggested posts are posts that Instagram will recommend you when you have run out of updates to see. They will be based on a variety of factors ranging from a user’s activity, which includes who they follow and what posts they have liked, saved or commented on, to their connections to factors like how popular the post may be, how other users on Instagram are interacting with the post, and how many times other Instagram users have interacted with that account in the past few weeks. Also Read - Meta brings new tools to edit Reels on Instagram, Facebook

Simply put, Instagram will use all the information that it has at its disposal to keep you hooked to the platform and there are no easy ways to break free from this cycle. In case you are wondering, no you can’t turn off Instagram’s suggested posts feature completely. But, what you can do is hide the kind of posts or posts from the accounts that you do not like. Also Read - Instagram releases Amber alerts to notify users about the missing children in their area

So here is a step-by-step guide that will help you hide suggested posts on Instagram.

How to hide suggested posts in Instagram’s Android, iOS-based apps

Step 1: In Instagram app, tap the three dots on top of the suggested post that you don’t want to see.

Step 2: Then tap the cross icon to stop seeing similar suggested posts in your feed.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can tap the snooze button to snooze all suggested posts in your feed for 30 days.

One more trick

If you don’t want to go through so many steps you can just tap the ‘Not Interested’ option that appears when you tap on the three dots that appear in the top right corner of the app.