comscore How to hide suggested posts on Instagram
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Hide Suggested Posts On Instagram A Step By Step Guide
News

How to hide suggested posts on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

How To

Suggested posts on Instagram enable you to expand your interests beyond the accounts that you already follow. But if you don't want to see these posts, here's how you can hide suggested posts on Instagram.

Instagram-1

(Image: Instagram)

Instagram is one of the most popular photo and video-sharing apps in the world. It is also incredibly addictive in nature. Just when you thought that you have caught up with all the updates from your friends and family members and other accounts that you follow, it will show you suggested posts, which you can go about scrolling…well, for ever. Also Read - Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?

Now, these suggested posts are posts that Instagram will recommend you when you have run out of updates to see. They will be based on a variety of factors ranging from a user’s activity, which includes who they follow and what posts they have liked, saved or commented on, to their connections to factors like how popular the post may be, how other users on Instagram are interacting with the post, and how many times other Instagram users have interacted with that account in the past few weeks. Also Read - Meta brings new tools to edit Reels on Instagram, Facebook

Simply put, Instagram will use all the information that it has at its disposal to keep you hooked to the platform and there are no easy ways to break free from this cycle. In case you are wondering, no you can’t turn off Instagram’s suggested posts feature completely. But, what you can do is hide the kind of posts or posts from the accounts that you do not like. Also Read - Instagram releases Amber alerts to notify users about the missing children in their area

So here is a step-by-step guide that will help you hide suggested posts on Instagram.

How to hide suggested posts in Instagram’s Android, iOS-based apps

Step 1: In Instagram app, tap the three dots on top of the suggested post that you don’t want to see.

Step 2: Then tap the cross icon to stop seeing similar suggested posts in your feed.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can tap the snooze button to snooze all suggested posts in your feed for 30 days.

One more trick

If you don’t want to go through so many steps you can just tap the ‘Not Interested’ option that appears when you tap on the three dots that appear in the top right corner of the app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 4:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
News
WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
Fortnite introduces Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins in the new season

Gaming

Fortnite introduces Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins in the new season

Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Check details

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Check details

Okinawa overtakes Ola to become best-selling electric scooter brand in May

Photo Gallery

Okinawa overtakes Ola to become best-selling electric scooter brand in May

2023 iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface

Mobiles

2023 iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Check details

2023 iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface

More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

WhatsApp to add another verification code to prevent fraud: Check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

News

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999