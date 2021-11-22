comscore How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them
News

How to hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them

How To

Archive chat usually appears at the top as soon as you receive a new message on WhatsApp. But with this new feature, the archived chats will remain in the archived chats folder and will not appear at the top of the main chat list.

WhatsApp

The instant messaging app Whatsapp is used by billions of users worldwide. The Meta-owned platform keeps on introducing features that make it easier to use. One of the features is hiding a chat through archiving it. There might be a contact in your WhatsApp list that irritates you for no specific reason, and you just want to hide the chat without deleting it. Here is a simple trick through which you can hide the WhatsApp chat easily. Also Read - This WhatsApp feature will change the overall privacy experience for its users

Archive chat usually appears at the top as soon as you receive a new message on WhatsApp. But with this new feature, the archived chats will remain in the archived chats folder and will not appear at the top of the main chat list. Also Read - Beware! You might be getting wrong live locations from your known contacts

STEP1: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo

STEP2: It can be group chat or an individual chat

STEP3: There will be three options appear on the top Pin, Mute, Archive

STEP4: Tap on the Archive button

STEP5: The archive button will now show up on the top of your chat feed

STEP6: Click on the button to archive the selected chat

STEP7: You can also archive all the chats available on the app

STEP8: Tap on the chats

STEP9: Go to More Options

STEP10: Click on Settings

STEP11: Now tap on Chats

STEP12: Click on Chat History

STEP13: Click on Archive All Chats

However, archiving a chat doesn’t mean that the chat will be deleted; instead, it will be hidden, and you will also not receive notification if a person sends the message. If you want to Unarchive it, tap and hold it and tap the Archive icon above. It will make your chat Unarchive.

Another option is Disappearing Messages that is optional. You can turn on the feature for more privacy options. When you enable Disappearing Messages, you can set messages to disappear 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after they are sent.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car
Gaming
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car
How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them

How To

How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them

Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to look just like its predecessor

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to look just like its predecessor

Global chip shortage delays Ola electric scooter delivery again: Check new delivery date

Electric Vehicle

Global chip shortage delays Ola electric scooter delivery again: Check new delivery date

Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more

Apps

Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them

Global chip shortage delays Ola electric scooter delivery again: Check new delivery date

Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more

Amazon drug case: MP police charges top executives over marijuana smuggling case

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them

How To

How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them
Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more

Apps

Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more
Here's how it is possible to send fake live location on WhatsApp

How To

Here's how it is possible to send fake live location on WhatsApp
WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23

Apps

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro और Oppo Reno 7 SE फोन 25 नवंबर को होंगे लॉन्च, लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आए रेंडर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Google Chrome के 3 नए फीचर्स, जो बदल देंगे आपका ब्राउजिंग एक्सपीरियंस

Free Fire में गिल्ड, आईडी और अपने पेट के लिए ऐसे सिलेक्ट करें स्टाइलिश नाम, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

WhatsApp में जुड़ने वाला है Facebook और Instagram जैसा कमाल का फीचर, अब मैसेज पर दे पाएंगे रिएक्शन

Amazon से गांजा की होम डिलीवरी, कंपनी के अधिकारियों पर FIR दर्ज

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car
Gaming
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car
How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them

How To

How to permanently hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them
Global chip shortage delays Ola electric scooter delivery again: Check new delivery date

Electric Vehicle

Global chip shortage delays Ola electric scooter delivery again: Check new delivery date
Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more

Apps

Except My Contacts feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more
Amazon drug case: MP police charges top executives over marijuana smuggling case

News

Amazon drug case: MP police charges top executives over marijuana smuggling case

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers