How to hide WhatsApp DP from specific contacts

Here's a step-by-step guide that Android and iOS users can follow to hide WhatsApp picture from specific contacts.

WhatsApp offers tonnes of new features to its users to make it engaging. While it lets you connect with many users, it allows users how much information you want to share with these contacts. The messaging platform has recently rolled out new functionality that allows them to hide their online status from everyone. Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

One of the few tricks that might come in handy for many is hiding WhatsApp display picture from specific contacts on the platform. These contacts can be your professional contacts or annoying relatives that you do not want to share your display picture with for whatever reason. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone: Check details

How to hide WhatsApp DP from specific contacts

Here are the steps that you can follow to hide your WhatsApp DP from particular contacts on the platform. These steps are applicable for both iOS and Android users. Also Read - WhatsApp to increase delete for everyone limit to over two days: Report

  1. Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner
  2. Settings>Account> Privacy>Profile Picture
  3. Now tap on the “My Contacts Except…”
  4. Now select contacts that you want to hide your DP from
  5. Tap on “Done” in the top right corner

Once you do that, these contacts will continue to receive messages from you normally, but they will not be able to see your WhatsApp display picture. In case you do not want unknown people to see your display, you can select the “Contacts Only” option. Post this, users can also choose to delete the numbers of such unwanted contacts so that they no longer have access to your display picture.

WhatsApp also allows users to hide their display picture from everyone if they want to.

Just like display picture, users now have a choice to hide their “last seen” status from individuals on the platform. You just need to follow the above-mentioned steps, but instead of “profile picture”, you need to go to the “Last seen” category.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 11:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2022 12:50 PM IST

