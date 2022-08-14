comscore How to hide your browsing history on Amazon
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Hide Your Browsing History On Amazon A Step By Step Guide
News

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon: A step-by-step guide

How To

Do you want to hide your web browsing history on Amazon? Here is an easy guide for web and Amazon app users.

AMazon

Image: Reuters

Amazon is a great place to plan a surprise for a loved one. From gifts and baking item to decorations, the e-retail platform has a large online store that has something for everyone. However, your Amazon browsing history can be a dead give away if you share your Amazon account with a loved one. This in turn can ruin your surprise. So, if you are planning a surprise for a loved one and you don’t want your Amazon browsing history to ruin your surprise, you can remove select items from your Amazon browsing history. Alternatively, you can also prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing history. However, turning off the feature will also prevent Amazon from giving you recommendations for your future purchases. If you are ok with that, here is what you need to do: Also Read - Can’t open VLC Media Player on your PC? Here’s the reason

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon on web

Step 1: Open Amazon India website and log into your account. Also Read - Telegram rolls out interactive emojis, animated emojis, Premium gifting to Android, iOS app

Step 2: Hover the cursor over Accounts & Lists option at the top-right of the window and then click on the Your Recommendations option in the drop-down menu. Also Read - How to cancel your Netflix subscription on Android, iOS and web

Step 3: In the menu bar on the top, click on Your Browsing History option.

Step 4: In the following page you will see your Amazon browsing history. To remove individual items, click on the Remove from View button next to each item that you want to remove.

Step 5: To clear your browsing history on Amazon completely, click the down-arrow next to Manage history in the top-right corner of the window and select the Remove All Items From View button.

Step 6: To prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing history in future, toggle off the Turn Browsing History On / Off button.

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon in Amazon app

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the three horizontal lines button that appear at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Now tap the Account button at the bottom.

Step 4: Under the Account Settings option, tap the Your Recently Viewed Items option.

Step 5: Tap the Remove from View option against each item to remove individual items.

Step 6: Tap the Remove All Items from View option to remove all items in your Amazon web browsing history.

Step 7: To prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing history, tap the Turn Recently Viewed Items off.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2022 7:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon
How To
How to hide your browsing history on Amazon
WhatsApp to get Facebook-like Profile Avatars soon

Apps

WhatsApp to get Facebook-like Profile Avatars soon

Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: Expected price, specs

Mobiles

Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: Expected price, specs

Why govt blocked VLC Media Player in India

Apps

Why govt blocked VLC Media Player in India

How to change language settings in Facebook, Instagram

How To

How to change language settings in Facebook, Instagram

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp to get Facebook-like Profile Avatars soon

Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: Expected price, specs

Why govt blocked VLC Media Player in India

Ola s electric car could arrive on August 15

Employee's personal Google account led to a major data breach, admits Cisco

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999