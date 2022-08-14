Amazon is a great place to plan a surprise for a loved one. From gifts and baking item to decorations, the e-retail platform has a large online store that has something for everyone. However, your Amazon browsing history can be a dead give away if you share your Amazon account with a loved one. This in turn can ruin your surprise. So, if you are planning a surprise for a loved one and you don’t want your Amazon browsing history to ruin your surprise, you can remove select items from your Amazon browsing history. Alternatively, you can also prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing history. However, turning off the feature will also prevent Amazon from giving you recommendations for your future purchases. If you are ok with that, here is what you need to do: Also Read - Can’t open VLC Media Player on your PC? Here’s the reason

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon on web

Step 1: Open Amazon India website and log into your account. Also Read - Telegram rolls out interactive emojis, animated emojis, Premium gifting to Android, iOS app

Step 2: Hover the cursor over Accounts & Lists option at the top-right of the window and then click on the Your Recommendations option in the drop-down menu. Also Read - How to cancel your Netflix subscription on Android, iOS and web

Step 3: In the menu bar on the top, click on Your Browsing History option.

Step 4: In the following page you will see your Amazon browsing history. To remove individual items, click on the Remove from View button next to each item that you want to remove.

Step 5: To clear your browsing history on Amazon completely, click the down-arrow next to Manage history in the top-right corner of the window and select the Remove All Items From View button.

Step 6: To prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing history in future, toggle off the Turn Browsing History On / Off button.

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon in Amazon app

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the three horizontal lines button that appear at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Now tap the Account button at the bottom.

Step 4: Under the Account Settings option, tap the Your Recently Viewed Items option.

Step 5: Tap the Remove from View option against each item to remove individual items.

Step 6: Tap the Remove All Items from View option to remove all items in your Amazon web browsing history.

Step 7: To prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing history, tap the Turn Recently Viewed Items off.