How to hide Instagram stories from specific people
News

How to hide your Instagram stories from a specific someone

How To

Also, if you don't want someone's Instagram story to appear in the bar at the top of your feed, you can mute their story

Instagram Stories

How to hide Instagram stories

Instagram roughly has 1 billion monthly active users and that number may just keep climbing. The gram has introduced various new features in the past few years to make it even more addictive. In this very direction, Instagram had also launched the Stories feature. The best part of this feature is that you can keep posting without it staying on your profile forever. Also Read - Instagram won’t let you use the app if you don’t give them your correct birthdate

Stories pop up on top of your Instagram feed and you can scroll through them horizontally to view all the posts. Your friends and family can just click on your story to view it. However, there are some instances where you don’t want a particular someone to see your story. In that case, you can simply hide your story from them and prevent them from seeing anything you add to your story in the future. Also Read - Meta took down 27.3 million pieces of bad content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Important Note: Hiding your story from someone is different from blocking them, and doesn’t prevent them from seeing your profile and posts. Your account’s privacy setting also affects where your story appears. Also Read - Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app 1n Q1 2022 globally, followed by Instagram

Here’s how to hide your Instagram story from someone:

-Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

-Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings

-Tap Privacy, then tap Story.

-Tap the number of people next to Hide Story From.

-Select the people you’d like to hide your story from, then tap Done (iPhone) or tap back in the top left (Android).

-To unhide your story from someone, you just have to unselect them.

-You can also choose people to hide your story from as you’re looking at who’s seen your story.

-Tap more options (three horizontal dots on iPhone) or more options (three vertical dots on Android) to the right of their name and select Hide Your Story.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to see a specific someone’s story, Instagram has a setting for that as well. Stories are listed in terms of preference. If you’ve been watching someone’s post more often than others, Instagram will keep their stories on top.

If you don’t want someone’s story to appear in the bar at the top of the feed, you can mute their story. Muting someone’s story is different from unfollowing them and from muting their profile. You’ll still see their posts in the feed.

How to mute Instagram story

At the top of feed, tap and hold the profile picture of the person whose story you’d like to mute.
Select Mute, then tap Mute story.

-Tap their username from their feed post, or tap explore and search their username to go to their profile.
-Tap Following below their bio.
-Tap Mute, then toggle off the Stories.

  Published Date: May 6, 2022 2:18 PM IST

