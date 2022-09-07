It can take some time to manually enter all of the data from a website or to add an image or printed page to a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. However, using the features available in the Windows and mobile versions of Excel, users can easily import data from the web, pictures, and printing. For instance, a user might want the data of monthly transactions that are currently on a sheet of paper on an Excel sheet. The “Data from Picture” option can help to save some time and effort compared to manually entering each piece of data into the spreadsheet. Also Read - How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace: A step-by-step guide

A table of values printed in a magazine, a printout of financial transactions, or even a screenshot of a table from a website can be used as examples of images that this feature scans and analyses to identify pertinent information. It will give you an opportunity to update any data it discovers before importing it all into your spreadsheet. The following techniques will help you save time, lower your risk of making mistakes, and get rid of duties that could delay your work. data import from websites.

Here's an easy guide on how to import data from websites, images, or printouts into the Excel sheet:

How to import data from websites

This method can be used on desktop, Android and iOS devices. Follow the below steps:

Step 1: Open the spreadsheet into which data need to be imported

Step 2: Then, click on the Data option, at the top menu bar

Step 3: Select Get external data option

Step 4: Click on the From Web option

Step 5: Then, paste the link of the website from which data have to be extracted

Step 6: Select the table from the options needed to be import

Step 7: Then, click the Import button.

How to import data from pictures

This method is not available on Windows. Users can do this on Mac, Android and iOS apps. To do so, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Open Excel app on Android or iOS device. Same applies on Windows

Step 2: Click on the Data from picture icon

Step 3: Then, click on the Photo option

Step 4: Now, wait for the analysis

Step 5: Review the mistakes

Step 6: Then, click on the Import option.

How to import data from printouts

This method is only available on Android and iOS devices. Users can not do this on the desktop versions of MS Excel. Here are the steps below:

Step 1: Open the MS Excel app on Android or iOS device

Step 2: Then, click on the small camera icon, at the bottom of the sheet.

Step 3: Click the picture of the printout data from which the data need to be extracted

Step 4: Wait for the analysis

Step 5: Then, click on Open

Step 6: Check the mistakes

Step 7: Click on the Import button.