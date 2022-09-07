comscore How to import data from websites, images, or printouts into the Excel sheet
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Import Data From Websites Images Or Printouts Into The Excel Sheet
News

Microsoft Excel: How to import data from websites, images, or printouts into the Excel sheet

How To

Do you want to import data from websites, images, or printouts into the Excel sheet? Here is a step-by-step guide for you.

  • Updated: September 7, 2022 7:53 PM IST
Microsoft Excel

It can take some time to manually enter all of the data from a website or to add an image or printed page to a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. However, using the features available in the Windows and mobile versions of Excel, users can easily import data from the web, pictures, and printing. For instance, a user might want the data of monthly transactions that are currently on a sheet of paper on an Excel sheet. The “Data from Picture” option can help to save some time and effort compared to manually entering each piece of data into the spreadsheet. Also Read - How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace: A step-by-step guide

A table of values printed in a magazine, a printout of financial transactions, or even a screenshot of a table from a website can be used as examples of images that this feature scans and analyses to identify pertinent information. It will give you an opportunity to update any data it discovers before importing it all into your spreadsheet. The following techniques will help you save time, lower your risk of making mistakes, and get rid of duties that could delay your work. data import from websites. Also Read - Call of Duty games will be available for ‘several more years’ on Sony PlayStation

Here’s an easy guide on how to import data from websites, images, or printouts into the Excel sheet: Also Read - How to transfer photos from your iPhone to Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

How to import data from websites

This method can be used on desktop, Android and iOS devices. Follow the below steps:

Step 1: Open the spreadsheet into which data need to be imported
Step 2: Then, click on the Data option, at the top menu bar
Step 3: Select Get external data option
Step 4: Click on the From Web option
Step 5: Then, paste the link of the website from which data have to be extracted
Step 6: Select the table from the options needed to be import
Step 7: Then, click the Import button.

How to import data from pictures

This method is not available on Windows. Users can do this on Mac, Android and iOS apps. To do so, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Open Excel app on Android or iOS device. Same applies on Windows
Step 2: Click on the Data from picture icon
Step 3: Then, click on the Photo option
Step 4: Now, wait for the analysis
Step 5: Review the mistakes
Step 6: Then, click on the Import option.

How to import data from printouts

This method is only available on Android and iOS devices. Users can not do this on the desktop versions of MS Excel. Here are the steps below:

Step 1: Open the MS Excel app on Android or iOS device
Step 2: Then, click on the small camera icon, at the bottom of the sheet.
Step 3: Click the picture of the printout data from which the data need to be extracted
Step 4: Wait for the analysis
Step 5: Then, click on Open
Step 6: Check the mistakes
Step 7: Click on the Import button.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 7:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2022 7:53 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Lava Blaze Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India soon
Mobiles
Lava Blaze Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India soon
Google agreed to work with Samsung on Android 12L on this condition

News

Google agreed to work with Samsung on Android 12L on this condition

Evtric launches two new electric scooters in India: Check pricing, booking details

automobile

Evtric launches two new electric scooters in India: Check pricing, booking details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

News

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

Google agreed to work with Samsung on Android 12L on this condition

Evtric launches two new electric scooters in India: Check pricing, booking details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone
How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial

Features

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial
Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details

News

Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details
iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details