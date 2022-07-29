How To Increase Battery Life Of Your Windows Laptop

Windows is the most commonly used operating systems in the world. Most new laptops come with Windows 11 installed on them. While battery efficiency has been getting better with each generation of laptops, it’s still not capable of running on battery for a complete day. Also Read - How to capture a screenshot in Lenovo laptop: A step-by-step guide

Windows offers its users numerous options through which they can extend the battery standby and life considerably. Here are some pointers that will help you get the most out of your laptop battery. Also Read - Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Use battery saver

When battery saver is on, your PC temporarily turns off some things that use a lot of power, like automatic email and calendar syncing, live tile updates, and apps you’re not actively using. Using battery saver is the easiest way to extend battery life. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to reset password in Windows 11

Select Start > Settings > System > Power & battery . If you want battery saver to turn on whenever the battery falls below a certain level, select Battery saver, then choose the battery level you’d like. To turn on battery saver now and leave it on until the next time you plug in your PC, select Turn on now next to Battery saver , or select the Battery icon in the notification area, then select the Battery saver quick setting.

Set a shorter duration for an active display

This helps conserve battery when the machine is not in use. It decreases the screen on time substantially. Select Start > Settings > System > Power & battery > Screen and sleep. For On battery power, turn off my screen after, pick a shorter duration

Reduce your display’s brightness

Select Start > Settings > System > Display > Brightness . Clear the Change brightness automatically when lighting changes or the Help improve battery by optimizing the content shown and brightness check box (if either appears), and then use the slider to set the brightness level you want.

Reduce the screen refresh rate

A higher refresh rate will provide smoother motion on your display, but it also uses more power. If you want to lower the screen refresh rate, select Start > Settings > System > Display > Advanced display . For Choose a refresh rate, select a lower rate.

Choose custom graphics options for an app

Select Start > Settings > System > Display > Graphics. Under Custom options for apps, select an app, select Options, then choose Power saving.

Use a dark background

Select Start > Settings > Personalization > Background , and then choose a dark picture or dark solid color.

Use a dark theme

Select Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes > Current theme, and then choose a dark theme.