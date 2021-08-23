How to install Android 12 open beta on your smartphone

Google recently released the public beta build of its Android 12 operating system and now it is in open beta. We initially tested out the first beta build of the operating system and found it polished, now that the company has ironed out most of the bugs and activated multiple features, it looks and runs pretty well. Now that the OS is in its open beta stage, you can install it very easily on your smartphone with a few clicks, if you have an eligible device. Also Read - Google is shutting this popular app used by millions of users

Here we will be taking a look at how you can install Android 12 beta on your eligible device in a few simple steps. Also Read - Google removes these 8 dangerous cryptocurrency apps from Play store, delete them immediately

How to install Android 12 beta (on Pixel devices)

Visit the Android 12 beta website by clicking here.

Log in with your Google ID linked to the eligible device.

Now you will be able to find your phone listed in the “view your eligible devices” option.

Click on the desired device and tap enrol.

The update notification will pop up on your smartphone and you can tap on the “Download and Install” option. (The update might take 24 hours to show)

Supported devices from OEMs like OnePlus, Realme and more have specific instructions to follow, which you can read on their specific Android 12 pages on their official websites. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

Note: After installing the beta once, you will be able to receive all future beta updates including the final build over the air. Also, keep in mind that the OS is currently in its beta stages, which means that there are still bugs and issues with it. We recommend that you back up your device before shifting and use it on a secondary device rather than on your primary smartphone.

List of eligible devices